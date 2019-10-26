News By Tag
Celebrating Champions of Social Justice
It was an honor to congratulate Nick Cannon, entertainer, activist and philanthropist, and Dr. Bahiyyah M. Muhammad both of who provide a voice for those who may feel hopeless and forgotten.
By: LEAP Foundation DC
"This is an organization that is having a direct impact on the health of our communities,"
Voices for a Second Chance doesn't focus on past choices, present struggles or future obstacles. Instead, it cultivates, it encourages and it provides what everyone deserves – a second chance. The Foundation understands the complexities and sensitivities of a population that may be disadvantaged or underserved and it works to create a healthy future for those who may be overlooked or disregarded.
Since 2009, LEAP has been providing programs that advocate for the health and wellness of community members, delivering services to individuals and families in need, supporting local organizations in their efforts to improve their community and providing a stage and voice for the underserved.
"Obviously, the demographics of the individuals served overlap for both organizations,"
It was Kyle Hutchinson, CEO/Visionary of Hutchinson Design Group, who introduced Dr. Lawrence to Voices of a Second Chance. Hutchinson has been recognized with numerous awards by the International Special Events Society, the Washington Business Journal, The Planners Suite and WeddingWire.
"We thank Kyle for being a long-term Foundation supporter and for connecting us with Voices for a Second Chance," Dr. Lawrence said. "We welcome the opportunity to network and join forces with other organizations that are working toward meeting a similar mission – to cultivate a healthy, inclusive community that is rich with opportunity."
In addition, Dr. Lawrence extends his sincere congratulations to Nick Cannon, who was honored by Voices for a Second Chance and would like to recognize him for his position as an exemplary role model.
"Nick Cannon's work as an activist and philanthropist in the DC jail system has provided opportunities to disenfranchised citizens who feel hopeless and forgotten," Dr. Lawrence said.
ABOUT LEAP LLC AND LEAP FOUNDATION DC
Driven by a mentality of servant leadership, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, has been providing superior quality healthcare for active duty, veteran and civilian patients since 2007. Dr. Clayton Lawrence, a decorated and respected veteran of the United States Army, saw the need for a company that would operate with a new philosophy to bring forth excellence in the healthcare industry. Staffing medical facilities across the country with physicians, health educators, medical examiners and more, LEAP has been recognized with several awards of excellence and is certified by the Small Business Administration. Winning the Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award for 2014 was just the beginning of much-deserved recognition for positive changes in the District of Columbia and across the nation. Dr. Lawrence and LEAP, LLC, were selected as the 2015 Washington, D.C., Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Lawrence was honored when he was entered into The Congressional Record for his work in business and civic leadership throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region and abroad. Later that year, he received a White House Letter of Commendation from President Barack Obama for his work with LEAP, LLC. LEAP, LLC's nonprofit partner organization, LEAP Foundation DC, has been building bridges between hope and achievement in the District of Columbia and the surrounding communities since 2009. The group works to address the unmet social and health needs of the area's people and, among other accolades, was recognized in 2014 with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Award. For more information, visit https://www.leap4staffing.com or https://www.leapfoundationdc.org.
Dr. Clayton Lawrence
clawrence@leapfoundationdc.org
202-349-4089
