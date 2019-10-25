News By Tag
Robert W. Allison helps bring Asbury Park Theater Company to life
Allison is a Shareholder of HFA and Founding Board Member of APTCo.
That night, Asbury Park Theater Company (APTCo) was born. Allison, Whitefield, Angelini and Grunin soon became the founding board members of the non-profit and committed to bringing people and communities together through art.
Dedicated to creating powerful, invigorating and transformative professional theater that inspires, APTCo celebrates and enriches the community. From new works, reimagined classics to provocative high-energy musical performances, APTCo is home to established, emerging and local professional theater artists.
APTCo is currently looking for a temporary or permanent location in Asbury Park. "We hope to announce our 2020 location and show calendar soon," said Allison. To support these efforts, APTCo held its first fundraiser this summer, A Little Musical Night, at The Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park. The benefit concert was hosted by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning TV, Film and Broadway Actress Sally Struthers featuring musical performances by Broadway's Carter Calvert, James Alexander and Jim Newman. The event marked the official launch of APTCo and featured songs and stories by some of Broadway's best talent.
Allison's passion for community doesn't stop at APTCo. With more than 25 years of experience providing auditing services to a wide range of clients including public school boards, water and sewer utilities, local and state government entities, and non-profit entities, Allison's philanthropic efforts continue at HFA.
The accounting firm unveiled its new vision this summer, which employs a 'People First' mantra, underlining team development at its core. "I am very excited about the future of HFA," said Allison. "We have recently added three outstanding new partners in Lauren Holman, Jerry Conaty and Matt Holman. We continue to expand our consulting services to businesses, nonprofits and governments. HFA will continue to support our local community. We believe that businesses like ourselves need to be strong leaders."
To learn more about Asbury Park Theater Company or to make a donation to its mission, visit http://www.AsburyParkTheaterCompany.org.
HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. HFA currently has four locations – Toms River, Medford, Freehold and Red Bank. To learn more, visit hfacpas.com (http://www.hfacpas.com/
