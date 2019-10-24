 
Taxonomy, Treatment, Targets and Remission (3TR) Launched

3TR: Largest-ever Innovative Medicine Initiative 2 (IMI2) immunology project to improve disease management of non-responders to therapy across seven immune-mediated diseases
By: Innovation Medicines Initiative (IMI)
 
 
BRUSSELS, Belgium - Oct. 29, 2019 - PRLog -- 3TR will have access to an unprecedented quantity of clinical data and samples of more than 50,000 patients across 50 clinical trials.

Granada/Spain – Autoimmune, inflammatory and allergic diseases are common chronic diseases that significantly affect the wellbeing of millions of people around the globe and pose a substantial burden to healthcare systems.

In a never-before-seen effort to bring together experts from different medical fields, profiling technologies, systems biology and bioinformatics with specialists from innovative SMEs and leading pharmaceutical companies, 3TR – a public-private partnership project under the IMI umbrella – sets out to fundamentally increase our knowledge of the molecular pathways and mechanisms linked to response and non-response to therapy in seven different immune-mediated, allergic and inflammatory diseases: systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease (incl. ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease), asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

A groundbreaking approach: integrated, cross-disease analysis

The European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases Patients Associations (EFA) http://efanet.org welcomes the kick-off of the 3TR project and strongly believes it will make a substantial contribution to supporting people with asthma and COPD in the management of their diseases. To make this possible, the patients' voice is absolutely necessary, and EFA, in collaboration with the European Respiratory Society and the European Lung Foundation, will provide input and advice on patient priorities, data collection, design of new studies and dissemination through the establishment of a dedicated Patient Advisory Group.

Data management and translation into clinics

All data generated within the project will be gathered on a centralised data management platform. The latter will enable detailed and comprehensive, state-of-the-art bioinformatics and biostatistics analyses based on machine learning and dynamic, mechanistic methods.

About 3TR

3TR brings together 69 partner organisations from 15 European member states including academic and research institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and pharmaceutical companies. For a full partner list, please visit: www.3tr-imi.eu/partners

The project is supported with a funding of over € 80 million from the Innovative Medicines Initiative 2 (IMI2), a joint undertaking of the European Commission and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

Visit the 3TR website: www.3tr-imi.eu

Follow 3TR on Twitter: @3TR_IMI

Full Project Title: Taxonomy, Treatment, Targets and Remission. Identification of the Molecular Mechanisms of non-response to Treatments, Relapses and Remission in Autoimmune, Inflammatory, and Allergic Conditions (3TR)

Coordination: Fundación Pública Andaluza Progreso y Salud (FPS)

Project Lead: Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH (SANOFI)

About IMI

The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is Europe's largest public-private initiative aiming to improve health by speeding up the development of, and patient access to, innovative medicines, particularly in areas where there is an unmet medical or social need. It is a partnership between the European Union (represented by the European Commission) and the European pharmaceutical industry (represented by EFPIA, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations).

http://imi.europa.eu

