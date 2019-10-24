News By Tag
Taxonomy, Treatment, Targets and Remission (3TR) Launched
3TR: Largest-ever Innovative Medicine Initiative 2 (IMI2) immunology project to improve disease management of non-responders to therapy across seven immune-mediated diseases
By: Innovation Medicines Initiative (IMI)
Granada/Spain – Autoimmune, inflammatory and allergic diseases are common chronic diseases that significantly affect the wellbeing of millions of people around the globe and pose a substantial burden to healthcare systems.
A groundbreaking approach: integrated, cross-disease analysis
The European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases Patients Associations (EFA) http://efanet.org welcomes the kick-off of the 3TR project and strongly believes it will make a substantial contribution to supporting people with asthma and COPD in the management of their diseases. To make this possible, the patients' voice is absolutely necessary, and EFA, in collaboration with the European Respiratory Society and the European Lung Foundation, will provide input and advice on patient priorities, data collection, design of new studies and dissemination through the establishment of a dedicated Patient Advisory Group.
Data management and translation into clinics
About 3TR
3TR brings together 69 partner organisations from 15 European member states including academic and research institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and pharmaceutical companies. For a full partner list, please visit: www.3tr-imi.eu/
The project is supported with a funding of over € 80 million from the Innovative Medicines Initiative 2 (IMI2), a joint undertaking of the European Commission and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).
Visit the 3TR website: www.3tr-imi.eu
Follow 3TR on Twitter: @3TR_IMI
Full Project Title: Taxonomy, Treatment, Targets and Remission. Identification of the Molecular Mechanisms of non-response to Treatments, Relapses and Remission in Autoimmune, Inflammatory, and Allergic Conditions (3TR)
Coordination:
Project Lead: Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH (SANOFI)
About IMI
The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is Europe's largest public-private initiative aiming to improve health by speeding up the development of, and patient access to, innovative medicines, particularly in areas where there is an unmet medical or social need. It is a partnership between the European Union (represented by the European Commission) and the European pharmaceutical industry (represented by EFPIA, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations)
http://imi.europa.eu
