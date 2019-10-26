News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Harlem Mom Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Open Year-Round Indoor Playground in NYC
Solutions for Inclement Weather & Safety Problems Faced by Public Parks
By: PDC Playdate Clubhouse
Waite, Harlem resident, mother of three and former marketing specialist is launching a crowdfunding campaign (https://www.indiegogo.com/
The project is a substantial undertaking with build-out cost and leasing absorbing most of her raised capital. As the cold weather sets in, Waite hopes to capture the support of parents who dream of an economical option that melts into their lifestyle. "My mission is to give children and families a playground inside a living-room (setting) so parents will have one less thing to think about. A safe space year-round to simply have fun and play as if your home was big enough to host all your friends with ease. Playdates instill social skills coupled with an activity that increases brain function, wellness, and well-rounded little people. I am raising funds to create a utopia for children and families," says Waite.
PDC Playdate Clubhouse was designed to be a kid-friendly and family-centric communal haven. Kids want to play, less structure, less scheduling, less competing. PDC Playdate Clubhouse embodies Waite's desire to present the community with a much-needed parent-approved facility. Some of the offerings will include:
· A colorful, kid-friendly space to run in circles and have fun
· A space welcoming for playdates, dance and karaoke parties
· Special services/workshops:
· Kitchen/Art room puts fun and culinary twist on birthday parties
· Café room for parents/families/
· Classes and events are driven by parent demand
· PDC is the living room that you can have fun and not clean up
"Harlem showed a 9% growth in population in 2016 Neighborhood Census with an anticipated 2% growth each subsequent year. There is a severe drought uptown Manhattan for weather-friendly space, 365 days, for children and families to meet up. Harlem is a burgeoning market for families. Unlike New Jersey and Long Island, where outlets like Bounce U can provide the space for children to have indoor activities, birthday parties, we don't have that. Most parents have limited options which can become expensive - the movies, museum, library, music classes, a train ride to Ikea, park (weather permitting) and so forth. I want to change the narrative with a solution, PDC Playdate Clubhouse" shares Waite.
To learn more about Enid Waite, PDC Playdate Clubhouse, please visit the website, https://www.playdateclubhouse.com/
All media inquiries, contact Karen Taylor Bass, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061.
Follow Playdate Clubhouse on Social Media:
Instagram: @pdcplaydateclubhouse
Twitter: @pdc_go
Facebook: PlaydateClubhouse
Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
***@taylormademediapr.com
917-509-3061
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse