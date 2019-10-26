 
Harlem Mom Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Open Year-Round Indoor Playground in NYC

Solutions for Inclement Weather & Safety Problems Faced by Public Parks
By: PDC Playdate Clubhouse
 
 
PDC Playdate Clubhouse
PDC Playdate Clubhouse
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 31, 2019 - PRLog -- In highly dense cities, it is challenging to be a child and find a safe place to play year-round and stay active. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the current epidemic of inactivity and the associated epidemic of obesity are a major concern for children and teenagers. Children need at least one hour of exercise daily. "The challenge however of finding a space for children to be independently vivacious, satisfying their curious appetite and free from danger is a challenge in New York City," says Enid Waite. "Add in reports of needles and drug paraphernalia due to the opioid crisis in local parks. This is making parents nervous about allowing their children to roam freely in the space they need most. Children and families deserve better options."

Waite, Harlem resident, mother of three and former marketing specialist is launching a crowdfunding campaign (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/pdc-playdate-clubhouse-connects-families-in-harlem#/) to support her brainchild – PDC Playdate Clubhouse (PDC) (https://www.playdateclubhouse.com/) with hopes of opening fall 2020. PDC Playdate Clubhouse video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKK6J3Itths&feature=youtu.be



The project is a substantial undertaking with build-out cost and leasing absorbing most of her raised capital. As the cold weather sets in, Waite hopes to capture the support of parents who dream of an economical option that melts into their lifestyle. "My mission is to give children and families a playground inside a living-room (setting) so parents will have one less thing to think about. A safe space year-round to simply have fun and play as if your home was big enough to host all your friends with ease. Playdates instill social skills coupled with an activity that increases brain function, wellness, and well-rounded little people. I am raising funds to create a utopia for children and families," says Waite.

PDC Playdate Clubhouse was designed to be a kid-friendly and family-centric communal haven. Kids want to play, less structure, less scheduling, less competing. PDC Playdate Clubhouse embodies Waite's desire to present the community with a much-needed parent-approved facility. Some of the offerings will include:

·      A colorful, kid-friendly space to run in circles and have fun

·      A space welcoming for playdates, dance and karaoke parties

·      Special services/workshops: STEAM, Robotics, arts and crafts to inspire and provoke little minds

·      Kitchen/Art room puts fun and culinary twist on birthday parties

·      Café room for parents/families/guardians to download, work and breathe

·      Classes and events are driven by parent demand

·      PDC is the living room that you can have fun and not clean up

"Harlem showed a 9% growth in population in 2016 Neighborhood Census with an anticipated 2% growth each subsequent year. There is a severe drought uptown Manhattan for weather-friendly space, 365 days, for children and families to meet up. Harlem is a burgeoning market for families. Unlike New Jersey and Long Island, where outlets like Bounce U can provide the space for children to have indoor activities, birthday parties, we don't have that. Most parents have limited options which can become expensive - the movies, museum, library, music classes, a train ride to Ikea, park (weather permitting) and so forth. I want to change the narrative with a solution, PDC Playdate Clubhouse" shares Waite.

To learn more about Enid Waite, PDC Playdate Clubhouse, please visit the website, https://www.playdateclubhouse.com/. If you would like to support and donate to the creation of PDC Playdate Clubhouse in Harlem, click the link (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/pdc-playdate-clubhouse...) to support and spread the word.

All media inquiries, contact Karen Taylor Bass, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061.

Follow Playdate Clubhouse on Social Media:

Instagram:  @pdcplaydateclubhouse

Twitter: @pdc_go

Facebook: PlaydateClubhouse

Karen Taylor Bass
***@taylormademediapr.com
917-509-3061
Email:***@taylormademediapr.com Email Verified
