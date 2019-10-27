Leading Medical Recliner Manufacturer Breaks Ground on New Facility

Champion Manufactoring announces new Elkhart location; expansion doubles size of their current facility

By: Champion Manufactoring, Inc.

Lauri Waidner

***@championchair.com Lauri Waidner

-- A leading manufacturer of medical seating,., held a ground-breaking ceremony on October 15th to mark the start of construction on a new facility that will meet the needs of their expanding product line. Located at 5100 Hoffman Street in Elkhart, Indiana, builderhas begun prepping the site for the new building, which will double the size ofcurrent facility.While researching locations for a new facility,toured and considered multiple site options within the northern Indiana and southern Michigan area, but were unable to find an existing building that would meet the unique needs of the ever-growing company."Everyone here atis excited for the new location," said. "There are so many positive things about this community. It is a great place to raise a family, there is a good workforce, and there is a strong base of suppliers that we receive the majority of our components from,"said. "It just makes sense that we would remain here inhas been a part of the local community for over 27 years, but they have outgrown their current facility and need room for expansion, additional loading docks, and more storage to better serve the needs of their customers. The new facility will be 85,000 square feet, which will double the size of their current building.added, "We believe we're going to use almost all of the space right away. We have a couple of new markets we have entered and we're going to need the space to support that production line as well."Currentlyemploys 105 people within thelocation and an additional 25 employees work remotely throughout the rest of the country.manufactures approximately 25,000 medical recliners each year for dialysis clinics, and are expanding into the oncology and infusion markets in acute care settings. To support this expansion, there will be an increase inworkforce over time. The new facility is expected to be completed in late spring of 2020. For more information on Champion, visit www.championchair.com.https://www.championchair.com/sleepers/https://www.championchair.com/task-seating-chairs/https://www.championchair.com/oncology-infusion-chairs/has been serving the healthcare industry since 1992, and is known for delivering medical seating that is comfortable and easy to use. Treatment seating isonly focus, and they continue to set the gold standard by providing innovative designs that deliver stylish seating solutions for high design markets, clinical functionality for acute situations, and a premium experience for both patient and caregiver. For more information, visit www.championchair.com.