Celebrating Twenty Years, New Naples Pet Boutique Kicks-Off Official Grand Opening
Paws Pet Boutique relocates to Naples, brings spirit of community with it
By: Paws Pet Boutique
Celebrating 20 years with Paws Pet Boutique, its first in Naples, owners Michelle and Larry Kownacki have built a successful business on more than brick and mortar – they've built it with community and collaboration.
"Our clients are part of our family at Paws," says Larry. "We become familiar with the dogs, too, when they come in to visit. We learn about the pets, what products they enjoy, what their pet-parents might like to see in the store, as well as get a snapshot of what the community is looking for. We always look for ways we can help to build strong ties that support not just our business, but the larger dog and pet community."
Celebrating two decades and a new latitude, Friday, November 8th, at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road #177, the Paws Pet Parade will launch at 4PM in the Shoppes of Vanderbilt.
Parade participants who register their pet(s) for Friday's parade receive an exclusive, complimentary Paws bandana to wear in the parade, followed by a dog cake-cutting ceremony, treats for humans, 20 percent off in-store (and online) purchases. Tickets of Chance for a Southwest Airlines ticket will be available with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Ben's Memorial Fund for the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF). Gracie, Michelle and Larry's very special Jack Russell Terrier, and official shop dog, will preside over all celebratory festivities.
"Our business is more than collars, leashes and toys," says Michelle, "it always has been. Our personal dogs and cats have inspired us to do more – in fact, one of our Jack Russells, Ben, inspired the establishment of a Fund in his namesake to fight puppy mills. It is our commitment to pets and their human companions that we hope will result in ways that will last lifetimes."
Michelle is talking about her long-running affiliation with the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), currently as a member of their Advisory Council, formerly as a board member. Ben's Memorial Fund was created in 2015, but for many years prior to that, the Kownackis created and executed major fundraisers for ALDF in Maryland, including Little Ben's Annual Cruise for Compassion. Collectively, their support of ALDF through Ben's Memorial fund, has resulted in $35,155 for the organization.
"We're grateful a little dog named Ben introduced Michelle and Larry to Animal Legal Defense Fund back in 2005," says Stephen Wells, Executive Director, ALDF. "In the years that followed, the Kownackis and Paws Pet Boutique elevated our mission and galvanized support in their community for ALDF through their unique and engaging fundraising events and community outreach."
Michelle and Larry look forward to a special bond with pets and pet parents of Naples. In addition to developing their social series Canines & Cocktails for a Cause, where dogs and their favorite bipeds sipped and swirled to benefit local shelters and rescue organizations, they were instrumental in developing, their county's very first dog park in 2001, a legacy that remains for generations of resident dog owners to enjoy.
"We expect our experience, and contribution to community, will manifest differently in Naples than it did in Annapolis," says Michelle. "But we look forward to the same thread of compassion and collaboration with our customers, shelters, rescues and other businesses in ways that create joy, great memories and happy pets and pet owners." For more information, contact Paws at 239-631-8122 or https://www.pawspetboutique.com/
Lisa A. Shenkle
***@att.net
