Industry News





October 2019
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120

Original Houdini Seance to be held Free, Twice on Halloween October 31, at Scanton's Houdini Museum

By: Houdini Museum
 
 
Walter B. Gibson, Dorothy Dietrich, Milbourne Christopher.
Walter B. Gibson, Dorothy Dietrich, Milbourne Christopher.
 
SCRANTON, Pa. - Oct. 24, 2019 - PRLog -- The Original Houdini Seance will be headed up by the non-profit museum's directors and renowned magicians Dorothy Dietrich and Dick Brookz, at the time Houdini died on Halloween, in 1926 at 1:29 PM, and at the time of his last show at 7:30 PM. The event has always been free as wife Bess wanted them. Free snacks and movies will start at Noon and at 6 PM. Doors open 1/2 hour earlier.  It's always been free.  As Bess said, it should not be a profit making venture. The New York Times reported she wanted "the motivation for the spirit-communication to be free from monetary gain." That was also the feeling of Houdini friend and writer Walter B. Gibson, who Bess asked to continue when she stopped in 1936. Gibson was creator of "The Shadow", one of the most successful mystery series of all time.  Gibson helped Houdini with literary projects, and wrote several Houdini biographies and magic books culled from Houdini's notes. Before Gibson died he passed the legacy and tradition to magic celebrity, Dorothy Dietrich. The Seance dates back directly to Houdini's wife. Gibson, Milborne Christopher and Dorothy Dietrich did them at New York's legendary Magic Towne House for many years, and other locations such as Houdini's house on 113th Street and at Houdini's first childhood home on New York's 79th Street. Many have been attended by Houdini's family. The Seance was a test challenging crooked mediums and psychics who claimed to contact the dead. Houdini told people, save your money - don't be cheated! Houdini famously said if the greatest escape artist of all time, could not escape from the beyond, no one could.

Reservations suggested, but not necessary. 570-342-5555.  Located at 1433 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA. Free parking.

The Houdini Museum (http://Houdini.org) recently received world wide acclaim for replacing Houdini's vandalized bust at his grave, at a cost of $10,000, that had been destroyed.  They're also responsible for getting Turner Classic Movies to restore Houdini's long lost and best movie, "The Grim Game", parts of which will be shown along with free refreshments.

YOUTUBE LINK Our famous Original Houdini Seance has been seen on TV in countries throughout the world (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T81M1vZTdIM)



Dorothy Dietrich's (http://DorothyDietrich.com) been called "one of the most noted magicians of the late 20th century" by Columbia Encyclopedia. She's appeared in many television specials, and is the first and only woman to perform the death defying Bullet Catch, a stunt that's killed 12 men, called "the stunt that scared Houdini." Houdini backed out after announcing he'd  attempt it. She's also the first and only person to perform a straitjacket escape from a parachute ride suspended hundreds of feet in the air from a burning rope, when she starred on HBO's special "The World's Greatest Escapes." She's also known as "The first woman to saw a man in half!" She's been featured on numerous television shows and channels world wide including the BBC, CBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, Travel Channel, Biography Channel, History Channel, TV Land, "Mysteries at the Museum", etc. She's considered an expert historian on Houdini. Interestingly Dorothy Dietrich was born on Halloween.

During the Fall and Winter months The Houdini Museum is open weekends for tours and a magic show.  Open any day for bus groups, schools and magical parties. The museum also features, evenings in the Fall, the longest running Seance and mystery show in history, starring Supernormalist Dick Brookz in The Psychic Theater's presentation of "Mysteries of THE Beyond.". It's a fun mystery show running for over fifteen years. (http://PsychicTheater.com)

The following day November 1, at 7 PM will be another free event with best selling author, two time emmy winning Joe Posnanski and his just released book, The Afterlife of Harry Houdini that features The Houdini Museum and its 2 directors.

