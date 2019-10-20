News By Tag
Original Houdini Seance to be held Free, Twice on Halloween October 31, at Scanton's Houdini Museum
By: Houdini Museum
Reservations suggested, but not necessary. 570-342-5555. Located at 1433 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA. Free parking.
The Houdini Museum (http://Houdini.org) recently received world wide acclaim for replacing Houdini's vandalized bust at his grave, at a cost of $10,000, that had been destroyed. They're also responsible for getting Turner Classic Movies to restore Houdini's long lost and best movie, "The Grim Game", parts of which will be shown along with free refreshments.
YOUTUBE LINK Our famous Original Houdini Seance has been seen on TV in countries throughout the world (https://www.youtube.com/
Dorothy Dietrich's (http://DorothyDietrich.com) been called "one of the most noted magicians of the late 20th century" by Columbia Encyclopedia. She's appeared in many television specials, and is the first and only woman to perform the death defying Bullet Catch, a stunt that's killed 12 men, called "the stunt that scared Houdini." Houdini backed out after announcing he'd attempt it. She's also the first and only person to perform a straitjacket escape from a parachute ride suspended hundreds of feet in the air from a burning rope, when she starred on HBO's special "The World's Greatest Escapes." She's also known as "The first woman to saw a man in half!" She's been featured on numerous television shows and channels world wide including the BBC, CBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, Travel Channel, Biography Channel, History Channel, TV Land, "Mysteries at the Museum", etc. She's considered an expert historian on Houdini. Interestingly Dorothy Dietrich was born on Halloween.
During the Fall and Winter months The Houdini Museum is open weekends for tours and a magic show. Open any day for bus groups, schools and magical parties. The museum also features, evenings in the Fall, the longest running Seance and mystery show in history, starring Supernormalist Dick Brookz in The Psychic Theater's presentation of "Mysteries of THE Beyond.". It's a fun mystery show running for over fifteen years. (http://PsychicTheater.com)
The following day November 1, at 7 PM will be another free event with best selling author, two time emmy winning Joe Posnanski and his just released book, The Afterlife of Harry Houdini that features The Houdini Museum and its 2 directors.
