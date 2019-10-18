 
10th Annual Fashion Week Columbus Attended by Local and National Celebrities and City Officials

Columbus is a Draw for Fashion Designers, Influencers, and Retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Oct. 22, 2019 - PRLog -- Fashion Week Columbus (FWC) celebrated its 10th year of spotlighting local fashion designers last week from October 13-19.  With seven events over week, FWC drew a large crowd including national and local VIPS including:

•   Celebrity designer Christian Cowan, who featured 25 of his favorite looks on the Runway, spoke to local Columbus fashion designers and student designers at CCAD, and released is ASOS collaboration during the week

•   City Council President Shannon Hardin & City Council member Shayla Favor who gave the opening remarks

•   Buyers from Macy's, Madison-USA, Vamp Official, Thread, Samson Men's Emporium, Jolie Occasions and others, who were scouting for designs to be sold in stores.

•   Alex Vinash, fashion designer for Broadway star, Billy Porter

•   YouTube sensation and Instagram Influencer, Aaron Rhodes

•   Latin Artist sensation Victoria La Mala, who sang at FWC

•   Latin Artist sensation Victoria La Mala, who closed Ferret Campos' collection

A few other notable people and highlights of include:

•   Hannah Jarrell, fashion design student at Columbus College of Art and Design, (CCAD), received the $5,000 Columbus Fashion Council 2019 Scholarship.

•   The first CCAD student to be featured on the FWC runway, Tracy Powell, featured her "Circus" collection.

•   Designer Gerardo Encinas, who designs for Rupaul Drag Race reality star Nina West, opened FWC with his newest collection and won the coveted cover of the FWC19 LookBook.

•   Designer Juan Ferreyros' collection featured 78 year old model and designer, Bea Foster, on the runway.

•   Jennifer Peterson, Chief Executive of Easton Town Center, gave opening remarks at the Finale Runway Show.

•   Shannon Cochran, soprano from Opera Columbus, opened the Finale Runway Show.

•   National Veterans Memorial & Museum hosted the Finale Runway Show, which was the first fashion runway show on their rooftop.

•   22 fashion designer collections were showcased on the runways.

•   Easton Macy's Fall Fashion Show was part of the official lineup.

•   DSW Designer Brands featured Vince Camuto Shoes on the runway.

•   FWC19 exhibited looks from past featured celebrity designers including Laurel Dewitt, Alex Vinash, Althea Harper, David Tupaz, Lucio Vanni, Adolfo Sanchez, Tad Boetcher, along with a look from 2019 headline designer Christian Cowan.

More information can be found at https://fashionweekcolumbus.org/.

ABOUT FASHION WEEK COLUMBUS

Fashion Week Columbus is the flagship program under the Columbus Fashion Council (https://www.columbusfashioncouncil.org/), which produces a week long showcase of emerging fashion designers to media, buyers, and the fashion community in Central Ohio. Since its debut in 2010, Fashion Week Columbus has impacted the Central Ohio community by selecting 100+ emerging fashion designers for participation, providing 1000+ models exposure to big name agencies, awarding 25k+ in scholarships to fashion design students and producing 100+ fashion shows.

