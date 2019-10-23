 
Government Marketing University Announces Speakers for Annual GAIN Conference

Premier Government Marketing Event Unites Marketers from Industry and Government
By: Government Marketing University (GMarkU)
 
 
LEESBURG, Va. - Oct. 22, 2019 - PRLog -- Government Marketing University (https://www.gmarku.com/) (GMarkU) today announced speaker and sponsor details for its fourth annual GAIN Conference on November 12, 2019, at the Fairview Park Marriott, Falls Church, VA.

The 2019 GAIN Conference is GMarkU's premier educational and networking event focused on advancing the government marketing community. Over 200 government-marketing professionals from industry and government can expect deep-dive discussions on "The Customer Journey" with high-quality marketing content and the opportunity to network and exchange best practices with peers, industry experts, government thought leaders and vendors service providers.

Martha Dorris, former head of the Office of Strategic Programs at the General Services Administration, will keynote the event and share insight into business-to-government, government-to-government, and government-to-citizen customer-centric marketing.

2019 GAIN speakers include:

·      Tracey Moon, Chief Marketing Officer, Verodin
·      Kimberly Hancher, Former Chief Information Officer at the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)
·      Liz Anthony, Senior Vice President of Marketing, ViON
·      Jeffrey Wolinsky, Director, Federal Sales, WTOP and Federal News Network
·      George Jackson, Creator & Executive Producer, Government Matters
·      Aaron Heffron, President, Market Connections
·      Tom Temin, Co-host of The Federal Drive and Columnist, Federal News Network
·      Allan Rubin, Chief Marketing Officer, ORock Technologies
·      Mark Amtower, Managing Partner, Amtower & Company

WHEN: November 12, 2019

WHERE: Fairview Park Marriott, Falls Church

QUOTES: "We welcome former and new GAINer's to our 4th annual GAIN Conference," said Lou Anne Brossman, CEO and Co-Founder of GMarkU. "Each year, we welcome government experts and market thought leaders to teach and share relevant strategies and best practices for this niche industry. We are proud to have Martha Dorris share her insights on the Customer Journey and look forward to another year of knowledge sharing."

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our Premier Sponsor Tech Data.
Our PhD Sponsors include Government Executive Media Group, Government Matters, GovLoop, and Scoop News Group; Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please download the GAIN 2019 Sponsor Prospectus (https://mailchi.mp/gmarku.com/gain-2019-sponsor-prospectus) or contact GAINSponsor@gmarku.com.

GMarkU STRATEGIC PARTNERS:
Federal News Network, GovEvents, Market Connections, ModelB, and Sage Communications.

CONNECT: Stay connected with Government Marketing University by following us on Twitter @GetMarkedU and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/government-marketing-university/. For more information, visit www.gmarku.com.

About Government Marketing University
Government Marketing University (http://governmentmarketinguniversity.com/) is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.

Media Contact
Government Marketing University
Lou Anne Brossman
lbrossman@gmarku.com
703-408-4311
Email:***@gmarku.com
Page Updated Last on: Oct 23, 2019
