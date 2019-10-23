News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Government Marketing University Announces Speakers for Annual GAIN Conference
Premier Government Marketing Event Unites Marketers from Industry and Government
By: Government Marketing University (GMarkU)
The 2019 GAIN Conference is GMarkU's premier educational and networking event focused on advancing the government marketing community. Over 200 government-marketing professionals from industry and government can expect deep-dive discussions on "The Customer Journey" with high-quality marketing content and the opportunity to network and exchange best practices with peers, industry experts, government thought leaders and vendors service providers.
Martha Dorris, former head of the Office of Strategic Programs at the General Services Administration, will keynote the event and share insight into business-to-
2019 GAIN speakers include:
· Tracey Moon, Chief Marketing Officer, Verodin
· Kimberly Hancher, Former Chief Information Officer at the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)
· Liz Anthony, Senior Vice President of Marketing, ViON
· Jeffrey Wolinsky, Director, Federal Sales, WTOP and Federal News Network
· George Jackson, Creator & Executive Producer, Government Matters
· Aaron Heffron, President, Market Connections
· Tom Temin, Co-host of The Federal Drive and Columnist, Federal News Network
· Allan Rubin, Chief Marketing Officer, ORock Technologies
· Mark Amtower, Managing Partner, Amtower & Company
WHEN: November 12, 2019
WHERE: Fairview Park Marriott, Falls Church
QUOTES: "We welcome former and new GAINer's to our 4th annual GAIN Conference,"
SPONSORS: Many thanks to our Premier Sponsor Tech Data.
Our PhD Sponsors include Government Executive Media Group, Government Matters, GovLoop, and Scoop News Group; Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please download the GAIN 2019 Sponsor Prospectus (https://mailchi.mp/
GMarkU STRATEGIC PARTNERS:
Federal News Network, GovEvents, Market Connections, ModelB, and Sage Communications.
CONNECT: Stay connected with Government Marketing University by following us on Twitter @GetMarkedU and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/
About Government Marketing University
Government Marketing University (http://governmentmarketinguniversity.com/)
Media Contact
Government Marketing University
Lou Anne Brossman
lbrossman@gmarku.com
703-408-4311
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 23, 2019