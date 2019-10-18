News By Tag
New Wellness Brand Joya Launches Adaptogenic Superfoods That Nourish & Elevate
Introducing a collection of elevated elixirs, functional teas and handcrafted chocolate
By: JOYA
"I've experienced first hand the powerful and unmatched benefits of incorporating herbs and plants into your diet to turn your health around," says Joya founder Ruth Elnekave. "As a lawyer who was burning the candle at both ends for years, it was the functional foods that I developed in my kitchen that cured my persistent health issues for good. My belief that wellness should never mean sacrifice, coupled with my holistic nutrition and herbal medicine training resulted in Joya— an equal parts delicious and nourishing superfoods line—and I'm ecstatic to share our joy- inducing line-up with a broader community of people seeking tasty functional options."
Made with the purest, carefully sourced ingredients, Joya offers an assortment of products that are rigorously tested to meet stringent quality and potency standards. All ingredients are organic or wild-crafted, and all products are non-GMO with zero gluten, refined sugar, dairy, preservatives or additives.
JOYA ELIXIRS (Keto and Vegan-friendly)
Bliss: This decadent chocolate elixir supports stress while promoting calmness and a positive mind. 5.6oz glass jar-$45
Focus: This powerful brain-hugging and immunity boosting elixir features ceremonial
grade Matcha, Moringa Leaf, Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract, Pine Pollen and
Ashwagandha Root Extract 2.8oz glass jar- $45
Glow: Turmeric plus a rockstar line-up helps with stress support, cell protection from free radical damage, and promoting skin health from the inside out. 4.9oz glass jar-$45
CERTIFIED ORGANIC JOYA HERBAL TEAS
Elevate: An adaptogenic and aromatic blend of Maca, Rhodiola Root, Cacao Husks,
Chicory Root, Dandelion Root and Ginger for a perfectly uplifting tea experience. 4.9oz tin-$42
Zing: A robust and zesty tea. This stimulating blend with a kick promotes digestive
function. 3.5oz tin-$38
JOYA HANDCRAFTED CHOCOLATE: Paleo, Keto and Vegan, with 100% organic ingredients
70% Dark Chocolate: Pure, simple and bold, made of cocoa mass and coconut sugar. The ultimate indulgent treat. 12 snack size bars-$62
61.5% Coconut Milk Dark Chocolate: One-of-a-kind chocolate made with coconut milk for a maximum creamy and velvety texture. A pure, clean bar made with cocoa mass, coconut sugar, coconut flakes and cocoa butter. 12 snack size bars-$62
The brand is committed to sourcing from and supporting responsible growers and producers. Additionally, Joya minimizes waste by creating truly sustainable packaging solutions.
Every Joya product is pure, natural and non-GMO, and all elixirs and teas are independently lab tested, delivering products you can trust. The Joya line can be viewed in its entirety at https://joya.ca.
Marisa Honig
***@amprmedia.com
