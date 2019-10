New Wellness Brand Joya Launches Adaptogenic Superfoods That Nourish & Elevate

Introducing a collection of elevated elixirs, functional teas and handcrafted chocolate

By: JOYA

Contact

Marisa Honig

***@amprmedia.com Marisa Honig

End

-- Joya, a wellness brand creating plant-based and meticulously crafted functional foods and beverages, is thrilled to announce its official launch and online webshop. Founded by Ruth Elnekave, a former lawyer and classically trained chef turned holistic nutritionist who healed her severe adrenal fatigue with whole foods and potent botanicals, Ruth was impassioned to bring her nutrient-dense snacks and beverages to consumers everywhere."I've experienced first hand the powerful and unmatched benefits of incorporating herbs and plants into your diet to turn your health around," says Joya founder Ruth Elnekave. "As a lawyer who was burning the candle at both ends for years, it was the functional foods that I developed in my kitchen that cured my persistent health issues for good. My belief that wellness should never mean sacrifice, coupled with my holistic nutrition and herbal medicine training resulted in Joya— an equal parts delicious and nourishing superfoods line—and I'm ecstatic to share our joy- inducing line-up with a broader community of people seeking tasty functional options."Made with the purest, carefully sourced ingredients, Joya offers an assortment of products that are rigorously tested to meet stringent quality and potency standards. All ingredients are organic or wild-crafted, and all products are non-GMO with zero gluten, refined sugar, dairy, preservatives or additives.JOYA ELIXIRS (Keto and Vegan-friendly)Bliss: This decadent chocolate elixir supports stress while promoting calmness and a positive mind.Focus: This powerful brain-hugging and immunity boosting elixir features ceremonialgrade Matcha, Moringa Leaf, Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract, Pine Pollen andAshwagandha Root ExtractGlow: Turmeric plus a rockstar line-up helps with stress support, cell protection from free radical damage, and promoting skin health from the inside out.CERTIFIED ORGANIC JOYA HERBAL TEASElevate: An adaptogenic and aromatic blend of Maca, Rhodiola Root, Cacao Husks,Chicory Root, Dandelion Root and Ginger for a perfectly uplifting tea experience.Zing: A robust and zesty tea. This stimulating blend with a kick promotes digestivefunction.JOYA HANDCRAFTED CHOCOLATE: Paleo, Keto and Vegan, with 100% organic ingredients70% Dark Chocolate: Pure, simple and bold, made of cocoa mass and coconut sugar. The ultimate indulgent treat.61.5% Coconut Milk Dark Chocolate: One-of-a-kind chocolate made with coconut milk for a maximum creamy and velvety texture. A pure, clean bar made with cocoa mass, coconut sugar, coconut flakes and cocoa butter.The brand is committed to sourcing from and supporting responsible growers and producers. Additionally, Joya minimizes waste by creating truly sustainable packaging solutions.Every Joya product is pure, natural and non-GMO, and all elixirs and teas are independently lab tested, delivering products you can trust. The Joya line can be viewed in its entirety at https://joya.ca