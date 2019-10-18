News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pet King Brands Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Naming Two Esteemed Brand Ambassadors
NASCAR Truck Series driver Natalie Decker and veterinarian Dr. Lindsay Butzer, DVM sign on to be brand ambassadors for pet health care ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care product lines.
By: Pet King Brands, Inc.
Natalie Decker and Dr. Lindsay Butzer are both recognized for their successful professions and for their passion for animals' welfare. Dr. Butzer practices veterinary medicine and publishes a YouTube channel--Doctor Lindsay--which focuses on health tips and how to care for pets. Natalie Decker is a top driver in the NASCAR scene who has been climbing the ranks with distinguished driving records that have earned her multiple honors. In 2019 she was signed with DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series.
Both Decker and Dr. Butzer began shaping their careers and love for animals as young children. Dr. Butzer is the daughter of a veterinarian and was immersed in animal welfare and healthcare, and Decker is a part of a racing family whose pets were an integral part of their lives.
Decker and Dr. Butzer join Pet King Brands' other brand ambassador, Manny the Frenchie, the world's most-followed philanthro-pup.
"This has been an exciting year as Pet King Brands celebrates our 20th anniversary and we are honored to have Natalie Decker and Dr. Lindsay Butzer partner with us as brand ambassadors,"
Pet King Brands' ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care offers pet parents and pet healthcare professionals solutions for problematic pet ear, skin and mouth conditions without antibiotics or harsh chemicals. Since first being introduced twenty years ago through veterinarian clinics nationwide, Pet King Brands has distributed over 1 million bottles of its flagship product ZYMOX® Otic Ear Solution and continues to expand its pet health products line, bringing relief to pets and hope to pet parents who have struggled with helping their pet with chronic ear and skin issues.
About Pet King Brands, Inc.
Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includes ear care products, brushless oral care products, shampoos and conditioning rinses. Pet King Brands also manufactures Equine Defense® a line of enzyme-based products to care for horses and other livestock' hoof and skin needs.
The ZYMOX and Oratene® lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. ZYMOX and Oratene are available through veterinarians and select retailers. To learn more visit www.zymox.com
Media Contact
Debra Decker
media@petkingbrands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse