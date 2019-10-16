Tarps Now® Rapid Growth in Demand for Tarp Coverings by EPC Construction Contractors

Traps Now Meeting Increasing Demand for Tarp Covering Products by EPC Contractors

--announced significant increases in order flows bycontractors throughout the North America as a result of meeting and exceeding orders for both standard sized tarps and custom tarps required in theconstruction marketplace.Nationalcontractors have turned tobecause of the quality, price and value offered by the firm, as well as the expedited ordering system offered on the Company's website.construction firms are actively engaged in completing turn-key projects requiring accurate cost quotes, so rapid order processing and order deliveries of tarp and covering products is critical to meet milestone events during the construction process.In addition to facility based construction project,provides a wide range ofengineered to meet the needs of tarps used to develop, construct and maintain a wide range of facilities serving heavy industry. Examples of industries served includes electric and gas utilities, oil and gas pipelines, retail shopping centers, multi-family community projects, and healthcare industry facility projects.The company also provides support services to assistcontractors in selecting correct tarps products and coverings to meet specific application needs, as well as on-site delivery estimates as needed. Major product lines serving theindustry are as follows:https://www.tarpsnow.com/containment-sandblasting-mesh-barrier-fr.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/debris-lifting-tarp-snow-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/drain-tarps-leak-diverters.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/geotextile-mesh-screens.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/airbag-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/salvage-covers-and-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/painters-drop-cloths.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/waterproof-canvas-tarps-breathable-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-poly-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-mesh-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/hypalon-tarps-csm-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/neoprene-coated-nylon-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/industrial-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/industrial-covers.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/canvas-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-fence-screen.htmlfeatures an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget.has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.