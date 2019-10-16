MoviWear takes part in the first edition of Decelera Mayakoba-the world's first startup decelerator

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico
- Oct. 19, 2019
- PRLog
-- MoviWear takes part in the first edition of Decelera Mayakoba (Mexico), the world's first startup decelerator
· MoviWear,
alongside the rest of participating startups, will face the challenge of disconnecting from its daily activities to analyze, validate and restart its business model, through the guidance of 25 business leaders and fifteen investors. Watch the #excitement here: http://bit.ly/
2P0auADCANCUN, MEXICO .Decelera
(https://decelera.com/
decelera-mayakoba/)
, the world's first deceleration program for technologically sustainable startups, born in the island of Menorca (Spain), will celebrate from 18 to 28 October the first edition of its program in Mayakoba, Riviera Maya (Mexico).
Within the framework of this program, MoviWear, developers of the 4G/LTE potentially life-saving, fall-detection, auto-call, NurtureWatch smartwatch, will participate, with the aim of validating the business model with international experts, defining the startup's future roadmap and presenting the project to investors for a chance to gain financing.
The chosen startups will have the opportunity to reboot their projects, through activities carefully designed to disconnect from their fast-paced lifestyles, think about their strategy and validate their business model. The process will be led by 25 business leaders (Experience Makers) from Latin America and the United States, 15 investors and 5 corporations, such as Pepsi, IBM or Google, who will work together to create a community that contributes to the sustainable growth of startups and the scalability of human-focused technologies.
Renowned business leaders (Experience Makers) will share their experience with entrepreneurs and contribute to the improvement of their business models through one-to-one meetings and inspirational talks. Among others, we can find Gerd Leonhard (https://www.linkedin.com/in/gleonhard/
), futurist, humanist, author of 'Technology vs. Humanity' and CEO of The Futures Agency (https://thefuturesagency.com/
); Alicia Stewart (https://www.linkedin.com/in/aliciawstewart/
), entrepreneur, speaker and journalist; Coss Marte (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/cossmarte/)
, founder and CEO of CossAthletics (https://cossmarte.vhx.tv/)
and ConBody (https://conbody.com/)
, a unique and effective exercise program developed by Coss while serving a prison sentence in his 9'x6' cell; Ilana Ospina (https://www.ilanaospina.com/)
, Colombian musician, mindful leadership coach and developer of mindfulness programs; Valeria Hinojosa (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/valeria-hinojosa-
719b7186/), influencer, social entrepreneur focusing on sustainability and founder of lifestyle blog, WaterThruSkin (https://www.waterthruskin.com/);
Lucas Carne (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/lucas-carne-
28b97b3/?originalSubdomain=
es), cofounder of Privalia (https://es.privalia.com/
public/); Hugo (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/hugo-armando-
garza-medina-
09178/?originalSubdomain=
mx) Garza (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/hugo-armando-
garza-medina-
09178/?originalSubdomain=
mx), vice president of strategic entrepreneurship projects at the Technological Institute of Monterrey (https://tec.mx/
en); Marcus Dantus (https://mx.linkedin.com/
in/marcusdantus)
, founder and CEO of Startup Mexico (https://www.startupmexico.com/);
Álvaro Morales (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/alvaro-morales-
de-cano-37465433/)
, current CEO and cofounder of Angolo Italiano
and previous Global Head of International Private Banking at Banco Santander, and LJ Erwin (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/iamlarryjames)
, who currently leads west coast partnerships for the Google Cloud for Startups program.
Decelera Mayakoba's program will gradually unfold through the three stages of its methodology: breathe, focus
and grow
. Accordingly, these stages represent the three key objectives of Decelera's methodology:
to help entrepreneurs disconnect from their daily routines, to validate their business model with the help of business leaders, and to analyze investment opportunities through one-to-one meetings with international investors and venture capitals
. Some of these investors include, Vitaly Golomb (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/vitalyg), leading serial entrepreneur and CEO of GS Capital (https://www.gscap.co/);
Prasad Vanga (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/prasadvanga/?
originalSubdomain=
sg), CEO and founder of Anthill Ventures (https://www.anthillventures.com/)
, and Eduardo Dila (https://www.linkedin.com/
in/eduardo-clav%
C3%A9-baab245/?
originalSubdomain=
mx), CEO of Dila Capital (https://www.dilacapital.com/)
.