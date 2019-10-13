News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LakeShore Marina Bar & Grille - a Johnson Lake Mainstay - for Sale at Online Auction in November
A Nebraska lakefront restaurant will be offered at auction for seven days in November alongside the restaurant owner's house.
The 6,000-square-
The LakeShore Marina is the only restaurant and only store on the west side of Johnson Lake which presents a unique business opportunity to entrepreneurs as well as seasoned restauranteurs and hospitality industry veterans. Johnson Lake is, in fact, known to be one of the most popular recreational lakes in central Nebraska and is home to the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area.
"LakeShore Marina is a really important part of the local community. So many residents rely on this place as a central part of their summers and come back in the winters – including my wife and me," said John Cahill, agent with United Country | Lake & Home Real Estate Agency. "We even held our wedding reception here and would eat here four or five times a week. The parking lot was always full of boats, cars, and golf carts and driving your boat to the restaurant was a really memorable experience. Not only is this a great business opportunity and revenue generator, it's an opportunity to be part of a community that really appreciates what you bring to their quality of life."
The online auction will also include the sale of the LakeShore Marina owners' home. The two parcels can be bid on individually or together. The 1,578-square-
To find out more and to register for the Johnson Lake Marina Online Auction, go to NEMarinaAuction.com.
UREG is an international real estate company with a 90 year track record and over $100 billion in properties sold. SCS is comprised of a team of subject matter experts, brokers and auctioneers with extensive experience in a range of unique properties and businesses around the world. They leverage their international network of 7,000 local brokers, agents and auctioneers to offer local expertise and assistance to execute sales.
Contact
Mike Jones
***@united-scs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse