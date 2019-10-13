News By Tag
LEAP Foundation DC Raises Awareness, Funding for International Children's Charity Smile Train
By: LEAP Foundation DC
He continues to expand on that mission, providing outreach not just across the nation, but in other parts of the world. The youth mentor and endurance athlete recently traveled to Berlin, Germany, to participate in the 2019 Berlin Marathon. What served as his 118th marathon was an opportunity not only to represent the United States in one of the world's largest marathons, but nonprofit organization, Smile Train as a member of Team EMPOWER.
"The decision to become a member of Team EMPOWER was simple," Dr. Lawrence said. "This was an opportunity to be part of a team that is centrally focused on perseverance and endurance, two key components not just in my personal wellness journey, but also in my mission to bring forth opportunities for deserving young people. My role in the community and as an ambassador for childhood disease prevention was able to be amplified through my participation in the Berlin Marathon and upcoming in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon."
It was a simple merger of missions for Dr. Lawrence, who said LEAP Foundation DC has been making it possible for disadvantaged youth to discover their individual pathways to success through mentorship, educational opportunities and training programs. Youth involved in the program are encouraged to take control of their overall health and wellbeing by participating in regular physical activity and making healthy lifestyle choices.
"Smile Train is an incredible organization that allows Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC – both built upon strengthening health, disease prevention, and mitigating childhood obesity – to find a new avenue to encourage youth to reach for success," Dr. Lawrence said.
The organization recognizes that reconstructive surgery to treat cleft lip and palate is simple, fairly inexpensive and immediately life-changing. In fact, Smile Train says that for just $250, one child can receive the gift of a smile, saving those children from isolation and physical difficulties by providing them with surgery they both need and deserve.
"Success is not possible without confidence and for many of the children who so desperately need Smile Train's help, confidence is not easily attainable,"
Dr. Lawrence continues to raise funds for Smile Train on behalf of LEAP Foundation DC through a personal fundraising page that can be found here: https://my.smiletrain.org/
ABOUT LEAP LLC AND LEAP FOUNDATION DC
Driven by a mentality of servant leadership, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, has been providing superior quality healthcare for active duty, veteran and civilian patients since 2007. Dr. Clayton Lawrence, a decorated and respected veteran of the United States Army, saw the need for a company that would operate with a new philosophy to bring forth excellence in the healthcare industry. Staffing medical facilities across the country with physicians, health educators, medical examiners and more, LEAP has been recognized with several awards of excellence and is certified by the Small Business Administration. Winning the Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award for 2014 was just the beginning of much-deserved recognition for positive changes in the District of Columbia and across the nation. Dr. Lawrence and LEAP, LLC, were selected as the 2015 Washington, D.C., Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Lawrence was honored when he was entered into The Congressional Record for his work in business and civic leadership throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region and abroad. Later that year, he received a White House Letter of Commendation from President Barack Obama for his work with LEAP, LLC. LEAP, LLC's nonprofit partner organization, LEAP Foundation DC, has been building bridges between hope and achievement in the District of Columbia and the surrounding communities since 2009. The group works to address the unmet social and health needs of the area's people and, among other accolades, was recognized in 2014 with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Award. For more information, visit https://www.leap4staffing.com or https://www.leapfoundationdc.org.
