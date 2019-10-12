News By Tag
Lizell Office Furniture selects Consumer51 for online marketing and web design
By: Consumer51 LLC
Lizell is a well-known brand in the Montgomeryville area and has a large client base, from small home offices to large corporations. Tony Lizell, President of Lizell Office Furniture discussed the plans for digital expansion saying, "Over the years, as office furniture trends have evolved, Lizell has literally had a front-row seat to the action. We've seen the rise of remote work, standing desks, and more informal lounge-style seating for very corporate environments such as doctor's offices and pharmaceutical companies." Lizell has always provided a carefully curated and strategically sourced product lineup to help clients design their spaces in line with their needs and brand. "We've had tremendous word-of-mouth marketing over the years and in today's world, word-of-mouth marketing happens on social media and online. In that sense, our new initiatives are an extension of the way we work with a focus on reaching new audiences," added Mr. Lizell.
Consumer51 will help Lizell redesign its existing website and also help build out a separate website for the company's new closets business. Speaking of the engagement, Ari Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51, said, "Lizell is a dependable and very well-known brand among those who have had experience with the company. Now, we're trying to leverage this reputation, reflect the company's values through its new digital properties, and introduce the company to those who may not have had a chance to stop by their showroom. We're excited to bring their story to life through the two new websites." Lizell's new business venture in the closets space will leverage the company's strengths while reaching a new audience—home owners in this rapidly expanding Philadelphia suburb. While the company's new website for closets is under construction, Lizell is accepting pre-orders in its showroom and online. The company has already installed some contemporary, high-end closets with soft-close hinges and attractive finishes in its showroom for consumers to experience.
Consumer51's award-winning design team is working in close collaboration with Lizell to build out the new websites, which are expected to launch in early 2020.
About Lizell Office Furniture: Lizell Office Furniture has provided the marketplace with quality furniture, seating, storage, and accessories for nearly 50 years. The headquarters in Montgomeryville, PA boasts a showroom featuring all of their furniture and accessory collections. For more information about Lizell Office Furniture, visit http://lizell.com.
About Consumer51: Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 50 brands. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.
