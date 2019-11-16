News By Tag
Bloomex sponsors the National Art Centre's Up Close and Unplugged with Tom Cochrane
By: Bloomex
This year, the event had a "Life is a Highway" theme featuring bright golden yellow mixed with black accents. Bloomex provided all the flowers in sunshine yellow tones in black vases for the cocktail reception and the dinner which was presented in one of the NAC's premier entertaining spaces. Following dinner, guests enjoyed an intimate concert by international icon Tom Cochrane. Funds go to help support the fight against cancer in Ottawa and surrounding areas and to support programming at the National Arts Centre.
"Bloomex is delighted to return as Floral Sponsor for Up Close and Unplugged again this year," says Sue McDonald, Director of PR and Corporate Sponsorship at Bloomex. "This event supports two wonderful causes: the excellent programming of the NAC and those in need of the caring assistance provided by the ORCF. We are honoured to help support this event."
"We were delighted to have Bloomex Canada return as the floral sponsor for Up Close and Unplugged," says Event Co-Chair Peter Charbonneau. "Thanks to their ongoing support, we are able to ensure that the most funds possible will be donated back to these two great organizations:
About Bloomex
Bloomex.ca is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia. https://bloomex.ca/
About National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre collaborates with artists and arts organizations across Canada to help create a national stage for the performing arts, and acts as a catalyst for performance, creation and learning across the country. A home for Canada's most creative artists, the NAC strives to be artistically adventurous in each of its programming streams – the NAC Orchestra, English Theatre, French Theatre and Dance, as well as the Scene festivals and NAC Presents, which showcase established and emerging Canadian artists. The organization is at the forefront of youth and educational activities, offering artist training, programs for children and youth, and resources for teachers in communities across Canada. The NAC is also a pioneer in new media, using technology to teach students and young artists around the globe, by creating top-rated podcasts, and providing a wide range of NAC Orchestra concerts on demand. The NAC is the only bilingual, multidisciplinary performing arts centre in Canada, and one of the largest in the world.
About Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation
The Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation is dedicated to helping families who are facing cancer and increasing cancer survivorship in Eastern Ontario. They support cancer care and research to prevent, detect, diagnose and cure cancer. Every year there are 7,500 more people in our community who will be told "You have cancer". When that happens, lives are turned upside down. The Cancer Foundation is always there to ensure local cancer patients and their families have the best possible quality of life and best chance of survival. This happens through helping families with guidance and disease management called Cancer Coaching; providing better treatments locally through innovative clinical trials; and, funding local breakthrough research to bring us one step closer to finding a cure here in Ottawa.
