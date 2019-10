THUUZ SPORTS Announces First-Ever Product Integration with Adobe

New offering instantly exports clips, highlights through Thuuz's SmartReels portal for real time editing on Adobe Premiere Pro

-- Thuuz Sports, the fast-growing leader in automated short form sports video production, today announced a new integration with Adobe® Premiere® Pro which will streamline and speed up the integration of highlights packages for their wide range of media clients. Thuuz, an Adobe Exchange Developer, has created an Adobe Premiere Panel where editors can access Thuuz's highlights engine to build the most exciting highlights and clips in Premiere Pro. Through a simple export from Thuuz's SmartReels portal, the desired clips and highlights populate quickly and cleanly for the editor, making the system more efficient than ever before."We believe this new integration into the most widely used editing software on the market will not only make the job easier for editors and media partners to quickly service their audiences; it will quickly become the must have platform for anyone in media,""There is no better company to work with on this integration than Adobe, and we look forward to continuing to work together.""Thuuz continues to be at the forefront of the fast-evolving business of real time highlight integration and audience excitement measurement, and we believe this new panel will continue to expand the best in class offerings this provides to our wide range of subscribers,""In a competitive world where faster and easier are the first things asked for from software, we think this new engagement tool will solve both."The Panel interacts directly with Thuuz's APIs to pull in markers and associated metadata (excitement ratings, play types, players). Editors can sort these highlights by duration, time in game, or excitement rating. Additionally, editors can use the panel to interact with multiple games in a league as well as multiple leagues. Editors can pull in the best highlights and clips either during a live game or post-game and the highlights and their associated metadata are pulled into the timeline as markers.For live games highlights can be pulled into the panel in near real time, for a completed game, clips and highlights within seconds of being exported from the SmartReels portal.The Thuuz roster of clients includes FOX Sports, NBC Sports, the NFL, Direct TV, Dish Network, Hulu, IBM, Liberty Global, Kayo Sports and Charter Communications among many others.Leveraging its automation platform, Thuuz Sports enables Personalized Clips, Highlight Reels, and Condensed Games: any duration, any perspective, involving any set of plays, players, fantasy rosters, narratives, and themes. Thuuz Sports also offers a Subjective Sports Metadata Service that enables its customers to deliver sports apps and guides that deliver a true personalized experience to their fans based on leveraging Thuuz Sports excitement ratings, dynamic headlines, and real-time notifications. Thuuz Sports customers reach well over 150 million sports fans worldwide and include some of the biggest names in the industry .Like us on Facebook: ThuuzFollow us on Twitter: @ThuuzContact: Joe Favorito/917-566-8345/ joefavorito2@ gmail.com