New Online Deck Designer Wowing Pontoon Boat Owners Nationwide
Veada Industries website relaunch improves smart phone usability, site navigation and adds new drag and drop pontoon boat Deck Designer tool; boating enthusiasts take note
The drag and drop designer application allows users to customize their pontoon boat deck with over 20 different pieces in a variety of seating sizes, shapes, features, and color options. A Veada representative said, "We're already getting positive reviews on the boat seat Deck Designer tool. It gives boat owners the ability to customize the planner to their boat's length, width and door arrangement, then easily drag and drop the individual pieces to the deck. They can then can rotate and position each piece to visualize how everything will look and fit before they buy."
The company collaborated closely with their web developers at Precept Partners in redesigning the website and creating the Deck Designer software. Precept manager, Stephen Antisdel said, "We paid particular attention to making the Deck Designer tool both intuitive and fun to use, with instant pricing calculations as each piece is added to the user's virtual boat deck."
Veada's redesigned website also features a wide variety of helpful information on installing boat seats, boat seat cleaning, and a marine upholstery guide in the FAQ section, along with fishing boat seats, helm boat seats, seat pedestals, boat cup holders, marine vinyl upholstery, tent and camper coverings, plus payment options that includes Free Shipping offerings and Free Fabric Samples.
The company also offers free marine vinyl samples sent on request. A summary of applications and helpful tools for all boat owners:
About Veada Industries
Veada Industries, Inc. is a boat seating and RV tent manufacturing company founded over 50 years ago by Virgil and Ada Steury. Today, Veada is well-respected in the world of boat seating and is still family-owned and operated.
Steve Leeper
