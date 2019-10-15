 
Government Marketing University Names Finalists for 2019 GAINER Awards

By: Government Marketing University (GMarkU)
 
 
RESTON, Va. - Oct. 14, 2019 - PRLog -- Government Marketing University (http://governmentmarketinguniversity.com/) (GMarkU) announced today the finalists for its 2019 GAINER Awards, the top honors for government marketing excellence across the U.S. Public Sector. Winners will be announced at GMarkU's annual GAIN Conference (http://www.thegainconference.com) on November 12, 2019, at the Fairview Park Marriott, Falls Church, VA.

The GAINER Awards recognize excellence in government marketing within lead generation, social media, brand awareness, events, partner marketing and innovation. The event will also recognize a government marketing thought leader for the 2019 GAINER Lifetime Achievement Award.

Congratulations to the following stellar government marketers who are the 2019 GAINER Government Marketing Awards finalists.

• Meredith Allen, Director, Public Sector Marketing, FireEye
• Ariel Bradford, Marketing Manager, U.S. Public Sector and Marie Hill, Sr. Channel Marketing Manager, NetApp
• Vanessa Bush, Marketing Manager, Public Sector, CrowdStrike
• Ashley Cabrera, Marketing & Proposal Specialist, Preferred Systems
• Connie Coleman, Sr. Field Marketing Manager, Federal, ServiceNow
• Laura Curtis, Senior Marketing Campaign Leader, ViON
• Shannon Edwards, Marketing and Communications, GovPlace
• Leslie Griggs, Director of Marketing, Crystal Group
• Jennifer Held, Marketing Manager, Civilian and Seabreeze Osburn, Marketing Manager, DoD, Amazon Web Services
• Kelli Katona, Marketing Communications Specialist, Phillips Corporation
• Tom Mahoney, Director, Demand and Marketing Operations, DLT Solutions
• Allison Mason, Senior Director, Public Sector Marketing, Red Hat
• Melissa McGovern, Global Lead, Industry Solutions – Public Sector, Google Cloud
• Oliver Nutt, Head of Marketing & Communications, General Dynamics Information Technology
• Shannon Prather, Marketing Cultivator, GISinc
• Lisa Sion, Director, Public Sector Marketing, Cloudera
• Andrew Scott, Social Media Manager, Micro Focus
• Lisa Sherwin Wulf, Sr. Director of Marketing, Government & Education, SolarWinds
• Brandon Shoup, Marketing Team Lead, Carahsoft
• Josie Smoot, Director, Marketing Communications, IronBow
• Milo Speranzo, Director, North American Marketing (Federal), Dell EMC
• Laura Stzremenski, Marketing and Brand Manager, IntelliDyne

"We are thrilled to honor and celebrate these superstars in government marketing," said Lou Anne Brossman, CEO and Co-Founder of GMarkU. "The 2019 GAINER Award finalists have made significant strides in excelling at creating innovative government marketing campaigns and are at the forefront of advancing government marketing excellence. We congratulate our finalists and look forward to their continued contributions within our government marketing community."

"I was proud to be a 2018 GAINER Award recipient that showcased the talent and capabilities of our entire marketing team," said Maria Moore, Vice President, Marketing at DLT Solutions and 2018 GAINER Award winner. "I'm so proud of the work my DLT Marketing Team does every day, and to have it recognized by GMarkU and our peers highlights how effective our work is. I look forward to meeting the 2019 GAINER Award finalists and winners at GAIN 2019."

Finalists have implemented government marketing campaigns that have raised the bar within government marketing and will be recognized during the awards luncheon at the  2019 GAIN Conference (https://thegainconference.com/) on November 12, 2019, at the Fairview Park Marriott in Falls Church, VA. The event attracts over 200 government-marketing professionals, and attendees can expect deep-dive discussions on "The Customer Journey" with high-quality marketing training and content, government-marketing specific certifications, and the opportunity to network with peers, vendors and service providers.

If you're interested in attending GAIN 2019, visit: https://thegainconference.com

To view event sponsors and inquire about available sponsorships, visit https://thegainconference.com or contact Lou Anne Brossman at lbrossman@gmarku.com or 703-408-4311.

Stay connected with Government Marketing University by following us on Twitter @GetMarkedU (https://twitter.com/GetMarkedU) and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/government-marketing-university/. For more information, visit www.gmarku.com (http://governmentmarketinguniversity.com/gain2018/).

About Government Marketing University
Government Marketing University (http://governmentmarketinguniversity.com) is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.

Media Contact
Sage Communications (For GMarkU)
Mary Beck, 703-891-5685
mbeck@aboutsage.com
Email:***@aboutsage.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Oct 15, 2019
