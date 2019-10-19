News By Tag
Standing Ovations for "Death and the Artist" by Carlos Barón Directed by Marcelo Javier
San Francisco State University Emeritus Theatre Professor Carlos Barón receives audience approval the second time around for the reboot of his "Death and The Artist" directed by Marcelo Javier who was 9 years old when the play debuted.
BATCO "Death and The Artist" Opens with Standing Ovations!
Original Work by Mercedes Rein & Jorge Curi
Adaptation by Carlos Barón
Directed by Marcelo Javier
Death and the Artist Runs Through November 3rd
Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts
2868 Mission Street, SF, CA 94110
Multicultural theatre expert and playwright Carlos Barón's "Death and the Artist" directed by SF BATCO co-founder Marcelo Javier received standing ovations over its opening weekend, October 17th-19th at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts in San Francisco's historic Mission District.
Artistic déjà vu is at work given "Death and The Artist" debuted at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, twenty years ago. The historic occasion was noted by Mayor London Breed's office with a proclamation in honor of The San Francisco Bay Area Theater Company (BATCO). Mayoral envoy DeAnthony Jones made the presentation to BATCO co-founders, San Francisco natives, Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., Marcelo Javier, BATCO's Board President Mecca Billings, and playwright Carlos Barón.
"Opening weekend was ELECTRIC! Between being honored by the Mayor's office, celebrating SFBATCO day and having wild, enthusiastic audiences laugh their heads off, it definitely made the long days and nights leading up to the show worth it. I just can't wait for people to see the next two weekends," said Director Marcelo Javier.
Javier was nine years-old when "Death and The Artist" first debuted twenty years ago. "When I found the play I was fascinated by it and totally amazed that some of the power struggles between government and the people, economic disparity, and other social conditions hadn't changed," continued Javier. "We added some themes from today's headlines and social conditions our country is dealing with and the play is funny and contemporary as ever."
"It is wonderful to see that "Death and The Artist" speaks to today's generation and affirms the experiences of those that have a few more notches on life's belt," said playwright Carlos Barón. "It was great seeing the energy of the cast and hearing the audience respond with such laughter."
"DEATH and The Artist" features a cast that includes Alfred Muller, Mercedes White, Michael Huston, Tommy Clifford, Julio Chavez, Ron Chapman, Benjamin Garcia, Isa Musni, Sedrick Cabrera, and Mitos Martinez.
The production team features sound design by Louis Lagalante, lighting design by Claudio Silva Restrepo, set design by Bo Golden and costume design by Sehar Peerzada.
In photo:
Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., Co-Founder of SF BATCO, Mecca Billings, President, SF BATCO Board of Directors; San Francisco Mayor London Breed's envoy DeAnthony Jones; Marcelo Javier, Co-Founder SF BATCO and Director of "Death and The Artist;" and Carlos Barón, "Death and The Artist" playwright and San Francisco State University Emeritus Theatre Professor. Photo by William Hammons II.
