Live the Lifestyle of Downton Abbey at One of Ireland's Blue Book
Write your own Downton Abbey story at one of Ireland's Blue Book's Castles
By: Ireland's Blue Book
One can experience elegant living in one of the many castle hotel members found among Ireland's Blue Book. You'll be pampered in the same style as the Crawley family, yet enjoy the modern amenities each grand hotel has to offer.
Here are just some of the historic castle house options available through Ireland's Blue Book.
Barberstown Castle, Co. Kildare
Built in the 13th century, Barberstown Castle and country house hotel is just 30 minutes from Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre. It was the former home of Eric Clapton!
Belleek Castle, Co. Mayo
Built on an Abbey dating from medieval times, this 1820s neo-Gothic castle offers an iconic Irish Country House, destination restaurant and spectacular wedding venue. Informal, cozy, warm and friendly, and filled with rich décor, antiques, and open log fires.
Castle Durrow, Co. Laois
Built by Capt. William Flower in 1716 on the banks of the River Erkina, this castle has been completely restored to contemporary style without overlooking its illustrious past. Guests can explore the walled gardens where organic produce for the castle's restaurant is grown.
Castle Leslie Estate, Co. Monaghan
The ultimate Irish rural escape nestled on 1,000 acres of undulating Irish countryside, this castle is stepped in history and filled with character and charm. Guests can enjoy a respite from the busy world and a host of activities including falconry, equestrian, and the spa.
Ballyfin Demesne, Co. Laois
Ballyfin Demesne is a lavish 1820s Regency mansion designed by the great Irish architects Sir Richard and William Morrison for Sir Charles Coote, and conceived on a generous scale for receiving guests. Its interiors have long been acclaimed as among the finest of the Neoclassical and Empire periods in Ireland. The property reopened on May 2011 as a 5-star country house hotel following an eight-year restoration.
Virginia Park Lodge, Co. Cavan
In the finale of the television series for Downton Abbey, daughter Edith becomes a Marchioness when she marries Herbert Pelham. This 18th-century hunting estate was formerly owned by the Marquess and Marchioness of Headfort, and offers guests an intimate sampling of life of the titled—like Lady Edith and the rest of the Crawley family. The Lodge was revived by Chef Richard Corrigan, one of the most established chefs in the UK and beyond. This is a private rental only.
In addition to castles, Ireland's Blue Book offers a number of unique and welcoming manor houses, country houses, historic hotels and restaurants. Travelers can check Ireland's Blue Book website for special offers and an easy-to-plan guide to the variety of five-star properties and restaurants among its members.
Ireland's Blue Book. Living in the style of Downton Abbey.
About Ireland's Blue Book
Ireland's Blue Book is a unique collection of Irish Country House Hotels, Georgian Manor Houses, Stately Castles, Luxury Boutique Hotels and Designer Lodges, and Michelin-star Restaurants representing the finest of Ireland's hospitality, accommodations and cuisine. Activities range from golf, fishing, spas, area tours, horseback riding and cookery schools to relaxation in warm and comfortable surroundings.
To maintain exclusivity and represent its bespoke high standards, Ireland's Blue Book members must be invited to join, and a "vote in" of 75% is required by the current membership. Characteristics of Ireland's Blue Book members include uniqueness, environmental awareness, high standards and self-regulation, as well as fine and award-winning cuisine.
