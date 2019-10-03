 
1017 Brick Squad announces Merger & Acquisition of The R Report Magazine

Mack Drama aka Lucious Lyon Empire building! It's the start of new things to come. Stay Tuned.
By: Top Star Media
 
 
The R Report Magazine
The R Report Magazine
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 8, 2019 - PRLog -- In a strategic alliance 1017 Brick Squad Records dba 1017 Mack Drama Records announced. The merger of its Media arm Top Star Media of Zurich Switzerland with The R Report Magazine of Savannah,Georgia.

The details of the merge rather it's an all-stock deal, full merger or asset purchase remain private. The entities are not public traded companies. Top Star Media CEO is music mogul Mack Drama. He spearheads 1017 Brick Squad Records/Mack Drama Records, and the radio network Top Star Hip Hop. The R Report Magazine is led by seasoned journalist Patrick Gloster. He will continue to run the magazine and its various digital brands as VP of Media.

Patrick started out as intern at Bliss Records LLC in Tampa FL. He also was President of Relentless Management. A company that focused on artist management. Hearing various indie artist complain about no strong platform, he decided to give them what they needed. Officially launched in 2011. "The R Report Magazine", (The Rap Report); became established.

Recalls Patrick , "we did our very first interview, and since then we have interviewed mainstream, and independent acts such as Murphy Lee, Mack Drama, Blood Raw, Poster Boi, Blind Fury, Bang'em Smurf, DJ Kid Capri, Lil Wyte, Scrill White, Skooly, Cap-1, Hot Boy Turk, West Coast Legend Kokane, Dae Dae, DJ Kash, Trouble, Scotty ATL, to name a few!

The R Report website www.therreportmag.com has grown over the years, currently sitting at 4.8M views worldwide. With 75,034 views for last month. Currently, 51,091 in the United States,12,345 in Spain, 7,233 in Germany, 3,233 in Japan, 989 in Russia,143 in the United Kingdom.

"I have known Patrick since I started with Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka. I was impressed when he interviewed me in my early days. He would always say "I want to link with the 1017 Brick Squad family". I thought he was saying it lightly since he had a strong brand himself. We recently had a meeting at the Rolling Loud music fest 2019 in Miami.  While attending an all-white yacht party, we had a long heart to heart conversation. Today's announcement is the result of that meeting! He will continue to operate as is. Only now it's part of my EMPIRE". Mack Drama

Through the Merger & Acquisition, Top Star Media is acquiring a storied print magazine as well as its site, adding to a portfolio that already includes several digital brands, a podcast network, a film and music production arm; and a music streaming service.

"We share core values — such as, a commitment to journalistic excellence, truth unbiased, commitment to indie artist. Making the playing field truly accessible to all who strive for it and work at it. In this partnership, I'm looking forward to creating a new kind of media company with him and our combined brands. Now we are bigger and stronger"! Mack Drama

Kare Hilton
***@bsm1017.com
7144060296
Email:***@bsm1017.com Email Verified
Click to Share