Media & VIP Night Oct. 17th for Carlos Barón's "Death and The Artist" Directed by Marcelo Javier

BATCO HOSTS OCTOBER 17th MEDIA & VIP PREVIEW NIGHT FOR DRAMEDY "DEATH AND THE ARTIST"

Original Work by Mercedes Rein & Jorge Curi
Adaptation by Carlos Barón
Directed by Marcelo Javier

WHO: Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. and Marcelo Javier, founders of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company; San Francisco State University Emeritus Professor of Theatre, Carlos Barón, "Death and the Artist" playwright; Invited (not confirmed) San Francisco Officials: Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen (District 9 includes Mission District) Kate Stoia, Executive Director, SF BATCO; Board members: Mecca Billings, Marina Jones, JoAnne Cohen, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, and Elizabeth Roberts; Media, Community Leaders and SF BATCO Patrons.

WHAT: Media and VIP Preview Night at "Death and The Artist" by Carlos Barón and Directed by Marcelo Javier

WHERE: Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts 2868 Mission Street, SF, CA 94110 (Near 24Street BART Station)

WHEN: Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:00 p.m. Networking; 8:00 p.m. performance of "Death and The Artist"

WHY: The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre sets the stage for entertainment for Bay Area residents to come to the historic Mission District as the nonprofit salutes Latino Culture in alignment with its mission ( http://www.sfbatco.org/ mission ).

Broadway stars and San Francisco natives Rodney E. Jackson Jr. and Marcelo Javier, co-founders of the five-year-old San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SF BATCO), embody and bring to life the diverse stories and voices of the Bay Area in all of their productions. SF BATCO has joined forces with Bay Area resident, Chilean Immigrant, San Francisco State University Professor Emeritus of Theatre, and revered playwright, Carlos Barón, to produce the dramedy "Death and The Artist." With Latino culture at the heart of this show, universal themes of immigration, life, death and moral questions we all face are tackled with a little bit of drama, a lot of laughs, and memorable music.

Tickets are available at WWW.SFBATCO.ORG . Discounts are available for students, seniors and active/retired military and their families.

BATCO, a nonprofit organization is giving back and investing in community with two special student matinees on October 23and October 30

Theatre-goers are encouraged to dress up in costume for the Halloween, October 31performance. Visit www.sfbatco.org for more information.