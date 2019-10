Lisa Davis, Popular Health Radio Host, and Author Talks Clean Eating, Dirty Sex

By: Lisa Davis

-- October is National Depression Education and Awareness Month. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH, depression is one of the most common mental disorders in the United States. For some individuals, major depression can result in severe impairments that interfere with or limit one's ability to carry out major life activities. Lisa Davis (http://www.itsyourhealthwithlisadavis.com), MPH witnessed her mom's struggle with chronic pain and auto-immune disease which hurt the family. Both Lisa and her mom experienced bouts of situational depression. Lisa turned to unhealthy eating habits to comfort her emotionally.Davis is America's popular health radio host, former sex addict and now, sex educator and author of the critically-acclaimedEach one of us has had a spell with depression. I am a recovering sex addict overcoming childhood pain and unhealthy habits. My book, is an offering, a loving health guide, a memoir to empower readers to release dysfunctional childhood behaviors and make enduring lifestyle changes in the kitchen and the bedroom. Our pain is revealed through food and sex," says Davis.is heartfelt, personal, and practical. A hands-on cookbook with intimate essays, soul healing recipes, and tips from leading health experts. The book follows the path from unhealthy eating habits to a diet that will enhance all aspects of your life- from sexual blocks to increased connection and sexual satisfaction. Davis shares, "I am inspired to help others because of my childhood pain, each lesson, each recipe, brought me to this moment of enlightenment. Each piece of advice that's given on each page of my book is designed to improve one's health: physically, emotionally and sexually."Lisa Davis is a popular radio host on several platforms:(NPR), Talk Fitness Today (AIM Media) and Naturally Savvy Radio. Her media appearances include FOX News Channel,, andon Sirius XMLisa's podcastis consistently in the top 10 on iTunes in Alternative Health.Seek help, outside counsel, join a support group to address unhealthy childhood habits.. Commit to a weekly food calendar to eat whole foods: healthy fats, grass-fed meat, big salads, dark chocolate, the entire fruit.Make a covenant with self that today you will dismiss blockers, naysayers, and saboteurs. They no longer serve you.Lisa Davis'(Skyhorse Publishing, 2019), is available on Amazon and ( http://www.itsyourhealthwithlisadavis.com ).