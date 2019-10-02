News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
October Is National Depression Education And Awareness Month
Lisa Davis, Popular Health Radio Host, and Author Talks Clean Eating, Dirty Sex
By: Lisa Davis
Davis is America's popular health radio host, former sex addict and now, sex educator and author of the critically-acclaimed Clean Eating, Dirty Sex: Sensual Superfoods and Aphrodisiac Practices for Ultimate Sexual Health and Connection ($22.99, Skyhorse Publishing). "Each one of us has had a spell with depression. I am a recovering sex addict overcoming childhood pain and unhealthy habits. My book, is an offering, a loving health guide, a memoir to empower readers to release dysfunctional childhood behaviors and make enduring lifestyle changes in the kitchen and the bedroom. Our pain is revealed through food and sex," says Davis.
Clean Eating Dirty Sex is heartfelt, personal, and practical. A hands-on cookbook with intimate essays, soul healing recipes, and tips from leading health experts. The book follows the path from unhealthy eating habits to a diet that will enhance all aspects of your life- from sexual blocks to increased connection and sexual satisfaction. Davis shares, "I am inspired to help others because of my childhood pain, each lesson, each recipe, brought me to this moment of enlightenment. Each piece of advice that's given on each page of my book is designed to improve one's health: physically, emotionally and sexually."
Lisa Davis is a popular radio host on several platforms: It's Your Health (NPR), Talk Fitness Today (AIM Media) and Naturally Savvy Radio. Her media appearances include FOX News Channel, The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, The Karen Hunter Show, In-Depth with Larry Flick, and Stand Up with Pete on Sirius XM. Lisa's podcast Talk Healthy Today is consistently in the top 10 on iTunes in Alternative Health.
Lisa Davis' Tips to Clean Eating, Dirty Sex:
• You are not your past. Seek help, outside counsel, join a support group to address unhealthy childhood habits.
• You are what you eat. Commit to a weekly food calendar to eat whole foods: healthy fats, grass-fed meat, big salads, dark chocolate, the entire fruit.
• Be brave. Make a covenant with self that today you will dismiss blockers, naysayers, and saboteurs. They no longer serve you.
Lisa Davis' Clean Eating, Dirty Sex: Sensual Superfoods and Aphrodisiac Practices for Ultimate Sexual Health and Connection (Skyhorse Publishing, 2019), is available on Amazon and (http://www.itsyourhealthwithlisadavis.com).
Contact
***@gmail.com
646-286-0057
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse