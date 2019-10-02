News By Tag
Cummings Graduate Institute Announces Partnership with Covenant Behavioral Health
By: Cummings Institute
Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies, a private, nonprofit, accredited institution, offers graduate and professional education in integrated behavioral health care through a virtual online campus. As one of a handful of universities worldwide granting the distinguished Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) degree focused on the growing field of integrated healthcare, CGI seeks to partner with innovative, forward-thinking organizations, such as Covenant Behavioral Health, with a mutual interest to advance the awareness and adoption of integrated behavioral health education and practice in the US and abroad. It is with much enthusiasm that Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) announces a partnership with Covenant Behavioral Health.
Covenant Behavioral Health is a registered 501(c)3 agency committed to serving active duty military, veterans, their dependents, and the local community through education and therapeutic services. Their services blend professional psychotherapy and psycho-educational material in an integrated healthcare setting to assist with relationships, healing the wounds of the past, and enhancing their patients' quality of life. Covenant Behavioral Health is committed to the preservation of families and relationships. By using a practical, interactive, and solution-focused approach, Covenant Behavioral Health provides support and practical feedback to help patients resolve current problems and change long-standing behavioral patterns.
Covenant Behavioral Health was founded by Dr. Carl Wilson, DBH, LPCC, CADC-II, who also serves as a faculty member at CGI. Dr. Wilson is a subject matter expert in design and delivery of integrated behavioral healthcare for military families and veterans, and in legal and ethical issues specific to delivery of integrated healthcare. Dr. Wilson served as a Non-commissioned and Chaplain candidate in the United States Army for 11 years and has worked as a Behavioral Health Program Manager for the United States Marine Corps and as a Readjustment Counselor for the Veteran Outreach Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dr. Wilson was inspired to advance his support of CGI beyond teaching by becoming a partner organization. Both CGI and Covenant Behavioral Health share a collective vision and passion for the impact and adoption of integrated behavioral healthcare nationwide.
The partnership will enable qualified employees, interns, and affiliates of Covenant Behavioral Health to be trained as doctoral-level experts in integrated behavioral healthcare who will be prepared to deliver patient-centered care, work in interdisciplinary teams, employ evidence-based practice and quality improvement approaches, and utilize informatics in primary care and other medical settings. Qualified Covenant Behavioral Health affiliates who enroll in the DBH program at CGI will benefit from an exclusive tuition rate in addition to the robust suite of academic and student support services offered by CGI while completing their studies online.
Dr. Cara English, CEO, stated, "As a passionate practitioner and advocate for integrated behavioral healthcare delivery within the military and veteran community, CGI could not be more thrilled to partner with Covenant Behavioral Health. Since our founding, it has been our strategic initiative to increase awareness, accessibility, and affordability of the Doctor of Behavioral Health degree program, particularly to those who serve veterans and active duty servicemen, servicewomen, and their families. Dr. Wilson is an inspiration to Doctors of Behavioral Health in his efforts to expand services in this area as an entrepreneur and advanced clinician. We applaud his efforts and look forward to seeing qualified Covenant Behavioral Health affiliates enroll in and benefit from the DBH program training."
Cummings Graduate Institute takes pride in offering discounted tuition and waived admissions application fees to active duty and former military with a goal of reducing the tuition burden for military students and their families. To learn more about Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies, and the Doctor of Behavioral Health online degree program, visit https://cummingsinstitute.com.
