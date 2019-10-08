 
Industry News





Ozense - Designs nature into your life

The elegant, self-watering, Ozense Hive Garden is launching on Kickstarter now.
Oct. 3, 2019 - PRLog -- October 8, 2019 - Brampton, Ontario

Ozense presents a unique integration of existing growth technologies with an applied focus on functionality and consumer experience. Presenting an innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. This fresh plant-maintenance product is called the Ozense Hive Garden. Get your early-bee reward now. Go to KICKSTARTER (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ozensefeelnature/bring-nature-home-the-ozense-hive-garden) for more details.

The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. We have dedicated ourselves to creating a system that allows anyone to grow conveniently, looks aesthetically amazing, and brings out the best in your plants. Enjoy your personal oasis, anywhere.

Green by Design

Modular: The 8 Hx-pot panel is modular and easily interconnects. Add as many panels as you like, vertically or horizontally, and the pots are interchangeable.

Self-Watering: Thanks to the integrated water reservoirs you can go on vacation for up to a month without worries.

Easy Growing: Through the smart wicking system, your plants absorb what they need; you will be notified when the water reservoir needs to be refilled. That easy.

Kid Friendly: Youngsters can learn about gardening, on your terms. In any living space children can see the garden grow and help nurture it.

Low Maintenance: Plug and play, refilling the water reservoir is done within 5 minutes.

Sustainable: Wherever possible we go for the nature-choice, we hope that everyone makes this same choice.

Pet Friendly: Finally, no mess from the cat going through the soil or the dog finding a new toy. Clean, organized and neat!

Attractive: Rounded curves, hexagons and natural design elements give any living space a fresh and stylish look. Your new natural 'pièce de résistance'.

Who we are:

After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping Ozense LTD was founded in the spring of 2018 by a group of ecopreneurs and IOT (Internet Of Things) strategists. Ozense LTD was established with the purpose of bringing nature into our urban living spaces. The company is dedicated to creating the new standard for home décor and home gardening that meets the modern consumer's urban living needs, providing 21st Century solutions. Ozense delivers high quality products, combining sustainable solutions for the growing urban populations. Check us out on Kickstarter and back us now. Go to KICKSTARTER (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ozensefeelnature/bri...) for more details.

Quinten van Duin – Ozense Creator & Ecopreneur

"In an incredibly short period we moved from a natural environment into urban cities. Shutting nature and all our natural instinctive stimulus out. We need to bring nature back into our daily lives."

What we believe in:

• Healthy Environments: The concrete jungle is full of pollutants; plants are nature's air purifiers.
• Connection with Nature: On average, we spend 93% of our time indoors. For all the health benefits of plants, we need to bring nature into our daily living spaces.
• Sustainability: All of our business practices are done with the nature-choice in mind. Reduce, reuse, recycle and re-design; responsibly, sustainably and functionally.
• Intergenerational Relationships: Having nature around is incredibly important to feel connected. Not only with ourselves but also with our surroundings. We want our children to grow up in a natural, healthy, environment.

Check us out on Kickstarter and get your reward now. Go to KICKSTARTER (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ozensefeelnature/bring-nature-home-the-ozense-hive-garden) and join our vision..

Website: www.ozense.com

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gf3CwKWEVt-uVlP_98JQ6_mchdyvnfcJ?usp=sharing

Kirsten Whitford - Ozense North America
***@ozense.com
