Construction begins on the final new building at The Shops at Old York Village

Renaissance Properties announces that a limited number of retail opportunities remain.
By: Renaissance Properties
 
 
The Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield.
The Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield.
 
CHESTERFIELD, N.J. - Oct. 2, 2019 - PRLog -- With over 1,000 newer homes in place and a new town center quickly taking shape, the Smart Growth Chesterfield community is poised for great things. Renaissance Properties has announced that construction has begun on its second and final new mixed use building and limited opportunities remain for businesses looking to be part of the existing building at The Shops at Old York Village. Those interested should call 732-707-6900, extension 1.

"The township envisioned this as walkable and bikeable so that people don't have to leave their community to have these services," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "The second retail building is now under construction and will be a mirror image of the first building, completing a corridor that is meant to look and function like a walkable downtown business district within the 500-acre master plan of Old York Village."

Renaissance Properties has already delivered half of the project, which calls for nearly 39,000 sq. ft. of ground floor commercial space, along with The Residence at Old York Village (http://theresidenceatoldyorkvillage.com/) above, featuring 34 one- and two-bedroom luxury residential apartments available for lease. In 2012, Renaissance Properties partnered with American Properties (https://www.americanproperties.net/) to develop about 280 homes known as Traditions at Chesterfield (https://www.americanproperties.net/properties/new-homes/t...) (now in its final phase with only 23 single-family homes remaining).

"We understood that in order to draw the retail, the residential component would need to be substantially built out," said Adinolfi. "This is a rare opportunity to locate your business within walking and biking distance of over 1,000 newer homes that are hungry for goods and services. Retailers like rooftops and if you look at the rooftops around here, they're plentiful."

Embracing a village-inspired design, the community plan puts walkability and outdoor enjoyment at the forefront with parks, biking trails, ponds, planned retail shops and the elementary school all just steps away. The Smart Growth plan also ensures the preservation of land throughout Chesterfield to maintain the natural bucolic beauty of the area.

Nestled in Chesterfield, NJ, which has been voted "The Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by Philadelphia Magazine, The Shops at Old York Village is ideally situated directly off of Old York Road on the new Saddle Way boulevard, which leads to the elementary school. In addition to thousands of local residents, Routes 130 and 206 are each within two miles of the shops and the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 295 are just a few minutes away.

Looking to the future, Renaissance Properties and American Properties will celebrate the success of Old York Village with a Fall Finale Open House Block Party in October. Stay tuned for more information.

To learn more about available retail opportunities at The Shops at Old York Village (https://www.renaissanceprop.com/commercial-properties/sho...), call Pierson Commercial Real Estate at 732-707-6900, extension 1 or email jason@piersonre.com.

About Renaissance Properties

Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com (https://www.renaissanceprop.com/).

