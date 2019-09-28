Taiwan Tourism Bureau Established the First Information Center in Canada

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau opened its first Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Vancouver, Canada, and held the grand opening ceremony on September 26.

By: Taiwan Tourism Bureau

End

-- The Taiwan Tourism Bureau opened its first Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Vancouver, Canada, and held the grand opening ceremony at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 26. The Taiwan Tourism Information Center provides firsthand travel information to Canadian travelers and promotes Taiwan in Vancouver and other cities in Canada.With the increasing number of Canadians traveling to Taiwan, and to reinforce the Tourism 2020-Taiwan Sustainable Tourism Development Strategy in North America, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau established the first Tourism Information Center in Vancouver, the largest city in the West Coast of Canada. The center will provide tourism information to the Canadian market and promote multiple channels in order to strengthen Taiwan's branding in Canada and inspire more Canadians to travel to Taiwan.The Director-General of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Dr. Yung-Hui Chou, said, "There are more than 120,000 travelers who visited Taiwan from Canada last year, which was a 9% increase from 2017. The Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Vancouver is the sixth information center, following Moscow in Russia, Mumbai in India, Sydney in Australia, Auckland in New Zealand, and Jakarta in Indonesia. Establishing the information center in Vancouver shows the significant value of the Canadian market for the Taiwan Tourism Bureau. The goal in the market is to continue to establish a relationship with airline partners, trade partners, industry travel associations and business organizations. Not only do we wish to promote Taiwan in the major cities, but the Taiwan Tourism Bureau also develops the strategy for the second-tier cities."With years of experience in the North American market, the Director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau in San Francisco, Linda Lin, also mentioned that " The information center provides great accessibility to the Taiwan travel information for both consumers and industry trade partners. We believe Taiwan is a rising destination for Canadians. For example, we are promoting the Year of the Small Town this year in 2019, the Year of the Mountain in 2020, and the Year of Cycling in 2021 to showcase the variety of tourism resources in Taiwan. Those types of traveling experiences are also aligned with what most Canadian travelers are looking for."To celebrate the grand opening of the Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Vancouver, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau held the ribbon-cutting ceremony and cocktail reception at The Sutton Place Hotel on September 26. More than 100 VIPs, airline partners, travel trade partners, and local media attended the event. The Director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau San Francisco Office, Linda Lin, and the General Director of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vancouver, Andy Chen, unveiled the office signage together, followed by activities to encourage guests to experience Taiwan.There are several stations, including a VR bike experience that encourages guests to virtually ride through the beautiful landscapes of the Taiwanese countryside;a tea tasting experience, which provides guests with different teas to taste and learn more about the tea culture in Taiwan; a Taiwan information booth, which showcases Taiwan information and languages trivia to interact with the guests. Each guest earns an extra entry for a chance to win if they experienced the stations on-site. The design concept of those experiential stations is to share Taiwan's culture, which also represents the hospitality of the Taiwanese people, who are passionate about sharing.With the grand opening of the Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Vancouver, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau is excited to create multiple channels of promotions and two-way communication channels with the local partners and Canadian travelers. For more information about Taiwan, please visit eng.taiwan.net.tw***ABOUT THE TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAUThe Taiwan Tourism Bureau is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American Tourism Offices located in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.