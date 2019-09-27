 
New Development @127Holmes Brings More Business Downtown

By: Colliers International | Alabama
 
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Oct. 1, 2019 - PRLog -- @127Holmes (https://www.facebook.com/127Holmes/), the newest addition to Huntsville's vibrant downtown area, welcomes two more clients, joining Moe's Original BarBQue:  BRPH Architects-Engineers, Inc. and La Esquina Cocina.

BRPH (https://www.brph.com/) is a full-service architecture, engineering and interior design firm serving clients internationally and throughout the United States from 8 regional offices. BRPH designs projects for major companies in aerospace, manufacturing, government, commercial, education, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, ranging from multi-million-dollar launch pads to million-square-foot manufacturing facilities and everything in between.

"We are excited to expand our presence and ability to serve clients in the Huntsville market, and especially to locate in the vibrant and growing downtown area," said Josh Meharg, BRPH's Huntsville Office Leader.

La Esquina Cocina, which translates to "The Corner Kitchen", is a new restaurant concept specializing in Mexican tapas, tacos, and more. The bold flavors of Latin cuisine, freshly made drinks, and desserts will fit in perfectly downtown as they offer a modern and sleek atmosphere for all to enjoy!

A spokesperson for @127Holmes LLC said, "We think the building looks great and clearly establishes a new center of gravity for downtown. The @127Holmes investors want to join Colliers International in welcoming our new friends La Esquina Cocina and BRPH to downtown and, as native Huntsvillians, we hope they love it as much as we do.   BRPH will be bringing a new set of faces and a new business to the downtown core, adding to the growing vibrancy of the Central Business District. There is no doubt that La Esquina Cocina will find many fans with their fresh take on Mexican cuisine, so we will be watching for their opening with anticipation. These new tenants will be joining the excitement brought by Moe's Original BarBQue, which opened in downtown @127Holmes several months ago."

Colliers International brokered both deals on behalf of the building's ownership.  Kyle Collins, Senior Vice President and Principal of Colliers International | Alabama, said, "We are thrilled to be part of the @127Holmes project, and look forward to bringing additional businesses to downtown.  We love contributing to this community, of which we are all a part."

-- End –

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 17,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $3.3 billion (including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com (https://corporate.colliers.com/en), Twitter @Colliers (http://www.twitter.com/colliers) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/5227/).

To see the latest news on Colliers International in Alabama, follow us on Twitter: @Colliers_AL and on Facebook.

Contact
Alison Waddell, Director of Operations
Colliers International
***@colliers.com
