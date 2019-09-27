News By Tag
New Development @127Holmes Brings More Business Downtown
By: Colliers International | Alabama
BRPH (https://www.brph.com/)
"We are excited to expand our presence and ability to serve clients in the Huntsville market, and especially to locate in the vibrant and growing downtown area," said Josh Meharg, BRPH's Huntsville Office Leader.
La Esquina Cocina, which translates to "The Corner Kitchen", is a new restaurant concept specializing in Mexican tapas, tacos, and more. The bold flavors of Latin cuisine, freshly made drinks, and desserts will fit in perfectly downtown as they offer a modern and sleek atmosphere for all to enjoy!
A spokesperson for @127Holmes LLC said, "We think the building looks great and clearly establishes a new center of gravity for downtown. The @127Holmes investors want to join Colliers International in welcoming our new friends La Esquina Cocina and BRPH to downtown and, as native Huntsvillians, we hope they love it as much as we do. BRPH will be bringing a new set of faces and a new business to the downtown core, adding to the growing vibrancy of the Central Business District. There is no doubt that La Esquina Cocina will find many fans with their fresh take on Mexican cuisine, so we will be watching for their opening with anticipation. These new tenants will be joining the excitement brought by Moe's Original BarBQue, which opened in downtown @127Holmes several months ago."
Colliers International brokered both deals on behalf of the building's ownership. Kyle Collins, Senior Vice President and Principal of Colliers International | Alabama, said, "We are thrilled to be part of the @127Holmes project, and look forward to bringing additional businesses to downtown. We love contributing to this community, of which we are all a part."
