HairMax Partners with Breastcancer.org In Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HairMax, the pioneer in laser hair growth, is pleased to announce its corporate support for Breastcancer.org during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Oct. 1, 2019 - PRLog -- Lexington Int'l is pleased to announce its support of BreastCancer.org during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.  Breastcancer.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing the most reliable and up-to-date information about breast cancer and breast health as well as an active and supportive online community.

We are joining Breastcancer.org in their efforts to help women and their loved ones help make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health, so they can make the best decisions regarding treatment.  To support this organization, HairMax has made a generous donation and is providing 15% savings to their members on every sale made through their exclusive link - www.breastcancer.org/shop   using code: BCOHair.

"Breast Cancer.org is an amazing organization that helps millions of women and men dealing with the devasting effects of Breast Cancer," said Francesca Dubsky,  Director of Marketing,  "We are proud and excited to support this organization and to provide their members with special offers."

While chemotherapy has made major advancements in successfully treating breast cancer, it is well-known that as a result, excessive or complete loss of hair can occur. Once the regimen has been completed the returning hair can look thinner and sparser, than it was prior to treatment. Because of this, hair loss due to chemotherapy is one of the most emotionally distressing side effects of treatment.

"Partners like HairMax allow Breastcancer.org to empower people with the confidence, clarity and knowledge they need. Going through breast cancer is one of the most challenging times, which is why we feel passionate about helping women and making their lives a little easier" states Rita Lusen, VP of Partnerships & Development.

HairMax laser devices are indicated by the FDA for the treatment of hereditary hair loss. Although they are not indicated to treat chemotherapy induced hair loss, many people who have completed chemotherapy have chosen to use HairMax laser therapy and hair care products and have reported good results.

Mr. David Michaels, Managing Director of Lexington said: "As a company that truly cares, it gives us great satisfaction to help women and men regain their self-confidence and positive feelings about themselves. It is important to us to make a difference, by helping people to achieve the best results for their hair."

About Lexington International, LLC

Based in Boca Raton, Lexington Int'l is the global leader in laser hair growth technology. HairMax Laser Devices are the first device on the market to receive FDA Clearance as a medical device to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth. HairMax devices have been the subject of 7 clinical studies proving both efficacy and safety with an over 90% success rate. Today, HairMax Laser Devices hold 7 FDA clearances and 14 medical device licenses world-wide.  Sold in over 170 countries, HairMax has helped over 1.6+ million men and women treat their hair loss and enrich their lives.

For more information please visit: www.HairMax.com

Contact: Francesca Dubsky
Director of Marketing
fd@hairmax.com

