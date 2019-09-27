News By Tag
L-Tron Wins Tech Innovation GREAT Award for OSCR360 Law Enforcement Technology
By: L-Tron
The OSCR360 team has been becoming increasingly popular for law enforcement and government agencies nationwide, with over 400 scheduled demos and multiple speaking engagements at industry conferences. To date, the OSCR360 has been purchased by large and small agencies alike, it's most notable customers including Austin PD, Boston PD, the Orange County FL Sheriff, and the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Sciences.
What sets OSCR apart is that it was built directly from the voice of its customers. Crime scene investigators, police officers & attorneys all provided feedback which led to the creation of each feature in the OSCR360 software.
The two-part OSCR360 software and 360 degree photography system assists public safety agencies with crime scene processing, the organization of digital evidence, and courtroom presentation. The system has also been used for fire investigation, environmental conservation, property damage documentation and incident pre-planning. L-Tron was honored to take the stage with the other Rochester Tech companies who are changing the world. The other winners & award finalists were honored on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.
"We are honored that OSCR360 is being recognized with this year's Technology Innovation Award," says Trevor DiMarco, VP of Sales & Engineering at L-Tron. "Our team has worked endlessly to develop a tool that is making a difference in the law enforcement community across the country. OSCR360 streamlines the investigation process and allows agencies to better organize their cases for prosecution. We look for OSCR in the news and see how the system is closing cases and serving justice. Congratulations all of the award winners and nominees!"
The GREAT Awards (https://techrochester.org/
Additional Information
Learn more about OSCR360 at https://www.l-
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
