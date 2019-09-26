News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 5th Annual Josie Music Awards Weekend Astonishes Sold Out Venue Crowds!
The 5th Annual Josie Music Awards weekend included a full to capacity pre-party at Ole Red in Gatlinburg and a sold out crowd at the Dollywood DP Celebrity Theater for the lavish red carpet event.
By: Indie Star Entertainment
The atmosphere was perfect with state of the art graphics, sound, lighting, and special effects handled by the top-notch Dollywood production team pros. The show started with a spectacular light show opening and ended with a surprise presentation to Josie Music Award owners Josie and TInamarie Passantino of the "Lifetime Career Achievement"
Included in the day was a lavish red carpet, media, meet and greet with TV Reality Stars Ronnie and Amy Shirley of Lizard Lick Towing, and 19 performances. Performance surprises this year included the International Clog Dancing Champions, Joanne Cash, The Hammond Brothers, Jada Star & Barry J, the National Anthem by The Tennessee River Boys, The special guest host joining Josie and Tinamarie was Devon O'Day from the worlds most famed country music station WSM. Paul Castoe of the highly respected songwriter association TSAI (Tennessee Songwriters Association International)
A highlight of the evening was a military tribute song performed by many of the former winners of the JMAs. As the stage loaded with amazing talent, Ronnie Stoops started them off with an electric guitar solo of the Star-Spangled Banner that was breathtaking. Dani-elle Kleha & her band, Kamber Cain, and Hunter Morse led the song with their strong lead vocal ability and it took your breath away when all the former JMA winners assembled in front of the stage joined in on the chorus. The song's performance was beyond moving and was met with a standing ovation. The song ended with 5 veteran heroes joining in to finish the song with everyone. The song "Memories" was written by Chuck Thomas and the song was "Recorded Live At Dollywood" it will be sent to producer Andrew Chervak of Midnight Studios for production and will be sold online with all proceeds going to various military and veteran organizations to help those that have given everything to protect us.
The Josie Music Awards is a prestigious award event that is internationally recognized and respected by the music industry. This network and award show association focuses on those that make music independent of commercial recording companies. The Josie Music Awards is the largest, most-respected independent music award show and association in the industry. Beyond the awards, the Josie Music Awards garners independent artists an amount of exposure to fans, industry, venues, and media that breaks through barriers.
Plans are being made for the 6th annual Josie Music Awards in 2020 which will be an even greater expansion opening up more opportunities. To find out how you can get involved and become a part of this organization's many opportunities through all their brands including The Josie Show, Country Blast Radio, IndiesVoice Magazine, and Confidently Ready to name a few, just visit http://www.josiemusicawards.com or www.thejosienetwork.com.
Media Contact
Indie Star Entertainment
Tinamarie
tina@josieshow.com
3316458336
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 26, 2019