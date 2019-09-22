News By Tag
Lemi Shine Announced as EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year
Better-For-You Cleaning Brand Recognized by EPA for Use of Safer Cleaning Ingredients
By: Lemi Shine
Owned and operated by the Eggemeyer family in Austin, Texas, Lemi Shine is proud to have 12 products that are EPA Safer Choice certified. This coveted certification and package label helps consumers identify products with safer chemical ingredients that don't sacrifice quality or performance.
"At Lemi Shine, we are continually seeking ways we can improve our formula to keep families, pets and communities safe. As a participant in the EPA's Safer Choice program, we are proud to be named as Partner of the Year," said Lemi Shine CEO Curtis Eggemeyer. "Looking ahead to the next year, we plan to have all eligible Lemi Shine products certified, and we will continue our path to be the safest, better-for-you cleaning brand that delivers peace of mind for all households across the U.S."
To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA's Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria. The Safer Choice program currently partners with about 500 formulator-manufacturer partners who make more than 2,000 Safer Choice-certified products for both retail and institutional customers. More information on the 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners can be found at epa.gov/saferchoice/
Lemi Shine's line of safe and effective household cleaning products, including kitchen and bathroom cleaners, appliance cleaners, detergent boosters and more can be purchased at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide or online at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Home Depot and Kmart. For more information on Lemi Shine, please visit lemishine.com (http://www.lemishine.com).
About Lemi Shine
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lemi Shine is a family-owned company that creates powerful and safe household cleaning products. Established in 1994 with the original Lemi Shine Detergent Booster, the company has since introduced additional category-changing products such as a multi-use machine cleaner, and spot and stain-resistant surface cleaner, and non-toxic antibacterial wipes and spray, all powered by citric extracts. More information can be found at lemishine.com (http://www.lemishine.com)
Legal Disclaimer:
EPA/Safer Choice recognition does not constitute endorsement of this product. The Safer Choice label signifies that the product's formula, as Lemi Shine has represented it to the EPA, contains ingredients with more positive human health and environmental characteristics than conventional products of the same type. EPA/Safer Choice relies solely on Lemi Shine, its integrity and good faith, for information on the product's composition, ingredients and attributes. EPA/Safer Choice has not independently identified, that is, via chemical analysis, the ingredients in the product formula, nor evaluated any of Lemi Shine's non-ingredient claims. EPA/Safer Choice provides its evaluation only as to the product's human health and environmental characteristics, as specified in the Safer Choice Standard and based on currently available information and scientific understanding.
