Fast Forward to a successful Career in Voiceovers
Interested in a Career in Voiceovers? Want to step up your game! Join us on November 9th in Mukilteo WA from 10am to 3:30 for a Voiceover Workshop you don't want to miss!
Josh is FILLED with gratitude at what voiceovers have brought to his life. He'll be teaching his 4th workshop, "Fast Forward to a successful career in Voiceovers" on Saturday November 9th at the Mukilteo Chamber of Commerce from 10am to 3:30pm.
So. You're a Voiceover Artist, or at least you want to be. You've got what it takes to make it in the ever-increasingly competitive voiceover landscape! But the thing is - you've been treating it like a hobby. Not really been giving it your all, or you've not been able to. There's SO much to learn and to put into practice for voiceovers, and how do you get yourself out there? There's marketing, there's SEO, there's website design, there's getting the word out. And most importantly, there's treating it like a voice acting BUSINESS, and not a hobby. A hobby is something that you have fun doing. A business is something that PAYS you to do something that you have fun doing.
Let me help you! I average 5-10 voice acting jobs per week, and I market like crazy. Instagram, Instagram ads, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, Google ads, Reddit, Quora, Alignable, Craigslist, Upwork, SearchTempest, the P2P sites, direct email, hashtags, and much more. I'd love to help you get to the same level - you can do it! Treat it like a business! Again, a hobby is fun. But a business PAYS you to have fun. They say, "find what you love to do, and you'll never *work* a day in your life. I can honestly say that I don't "work" a day in my life. I LOVE what I do. I look forward to Mondays the challenge of seeing myself receive another client, or another project. And I'd love to help you have *fun* doing what you love to do.....and most importantly, getting paid to do it! I do voiceovers, yes, but I'm a businessman, and I treat my voiceovers like a business. I have to, because my financial survival depends on it. Let me help you thrive, in a fun and enjoyable workshop with your voice talent & voiceover artist colleagues!
PRE-REGISTRATION & PRE-PURCHASE OF TICKETS IS REQUIRED. Register at https://seattlevoiceactor.com/
See you there!
Joshua Alexander
***@saysomethingjosh.com
