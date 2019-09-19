News By Tag
The Bella Foundation Presents Celebrity Basketball Game To Benefit Survivors Of Domestic
The star-studded event will be sponsored by Koury Engineering. Koury Engineering provides testing and inspection services for construction projects throughout Southern California
By: The Bella Foundation
This event will be fun for the entire family.
This year The Bella Foundation, Koury Engineering, Fortrez Group, Allwaze Popn and MVR PR are proud to have such a talented selection of celebrity basketball players such as: Actor Kyle Massey, Comedian Red Grant, Big Percy CEO of RMM, Actress, Producer, Television Personality Torrie Hart, Rapper/Singer/
The music is sponsored by L.A's number one station Power 106 FM.
The Bella Foundation's Celebrity Basketball Game will be taking place in the beautiful city of Woodland Hills. The Bella Foundation is founded by Nicole Raye Miller who's mission is to support families and individuals struggling to break free from domestic violence. The Bella Foundation is committed to providing resources and education to men, women, and children in potentially life-threatening situations; empowering them to break the cycle and get the support to live the lives they deserve. Please refer to their website page to read more and to donate to The Bella Foundation. https://thebella.org
'We are extremely humbled and grateful of all the celebrities participating in this event. Their participation helps us to carry out our mission of creating awareness to empower victims of domestic violence."- The Bella Foundation
The event will be held at Taft Charter High School featuring a Live DJ from Power 106, entrepreneurs, entertainment actors/actresses, recording artists, athletes, screenwriters, influencers, photographers and other industry professionals. This event will also be open to the public and seating will be limited. You can purchase tickets to support this event at https://thebella.org/
Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Taft Charter High School (5461 Winnetka Avenue, Woodland Hills (https://www.google.com/
Media/Talent submission Contact: Melissa@mkprfirm.com
Melissa V. Rodriguez, M.A.
Sr. Publicist- MVR PR Firm
melissa@mkprfirm.com
A Fortrez Group Production
http://fortrezgroup.com/
Media Contact
Melissa V. Rodriguez, M.A.
***@mkprfirm.com
310.962.5172
