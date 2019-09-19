 
News By Tag
* Celebrity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2019
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


The Bella Foundation Presents Celebrity Basketball Game To Benefit Survivors Of Domestic

The star-studded event will be sponsored by Koury Engineering. Koury Engineering provides testing and inspection services for construction projects throughout Southern California
By: The Bella Foundation
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Celebrity

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 24, 2019 - PRLog -- The much-anticipated 2019 Celebrity Basketball Game benefiting The Bella Foundation presented by Koury Engineering will be hosted by the radio personality and host of the "Fan Truth" on Dash Radio, Clipper Darrell.  The "1st Annual Celebrity Basketball Game" will feature a celebrity basketball game to benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence, music by Power 106, celebrities, and a red-carpet affair.

The star-studded event will be sponsored by Koury Engineering.  Koury Engineering provides testing and inspection services for construction projects throughout Southern California. Please visit them at https://kouryengineering.com.  This event will be fun for the entire family.

This year The Bella Foundation, Koury Engineering, Fortrez Group, Allwaze Popn and MVR PR are proud to have such a talented selection of celebrity basketball players such as: Actor Kyle Massey, Comedian Red Grant, Big Percy CEO of RMM, Actress, Producer, Television Personality Torrie Hart, Rapper/Singer/Artist Chanel West Coast (MTV Ridiculousness), American Producer A1 Bentley, KP (Black Ink Crew Compton), Tim (Black Ink Crew Compton), AND1's Sikwitit, Brittney Elena (model), Recording Artist Micky Munday, Producer RoccStarr, Don (Black Ink Crew Compton), Lil Fizz (B2K), Chris Staples (Pro Dunker, Harlem Globetrotter), AD (rapper), Brittany Lucio (Public Figure), Producer Mally Mall, other celebrities attending, Actor Omar Gooding, Actor Faizon Love, Stevie Williams (professional skateboarder) and American Rapper Bishop Lamont; Therefore, making this celebration most eventful.

The music is sponsored by L.A's number one station Power 106 FM.

The Bella Foundation's Celebrity Basketball Game will be taking place in the beautiful city of Woodland Hills. The Bella Foundation is founded by Nicole Raye Miller who's mission is to support families and individuals struggling to break free from domestic violence.  The Bella Foundation is committed to providing resources and education to men, women, and children in potentially life-threatening situations; empowering them to break the cycle and get the support to live the lives they deserve.  Please refer to their website page to read more and to donate to The Bella Foundation.   https://thebella.org

'We are extremely humbled and grateful of all the celebrities participating in this event.  Their participation helps us to carry out our mission of creating awareness to empower victims of domestic violence."- The Bella Foundation

The event will be held at Taft Charter High School featuring a Live DJ from Power 106, entrepreneurs, entertainment actors/actresses, recording artists, athletes, screenwriters, influencers, photographers and other industry professionals.  This event will also be open to the public and seating will be limited.  You can purchase tickets to support this event at https://thebella.org/Tickets/

Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Taft Charter High School  (5461 Winnetka Avenue, Woodland Hills (https://www.google.com/maps/search/5461+Winnetka+Avenue,+...)).

Media/Talent submission Contact: Melissa@mkprfirm.com

Follow~Like~Share visit:
@thebellafoundation @fortrezgroup @melissapublicist

Melissa V. Rodriguez, M.A.
Sr. Publicist- MVR PR Firm
melissa@mkprfirm.com

A Fortrez Group Production
http://fortrezgroup.com/

Media Contact
Melissa V. Rodriguez, M.A.
***@mkprfirm.com
310.962.5172
End
Email:***@mkprfirm.com
Tags:Celebrity
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The MV7 Group News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Sep 24, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share