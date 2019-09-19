 
Sharyn Stuart Joins Reuveni Real Estate As Managing Director

Industry Veteran Will Work Hand in Hand with President/CEO Shlomi Reuveni in Daily Management of the Firm and with its Expansion Strategies and Growth
By: Reuveni Real Estate
 
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 24, 2019 - PRLog -- Reuveni Real Estate (https://www.reuveni.com), a privately owned and operated brokerage company, announced today that Sharyn Stuart has joined the firm as managing director.

Stuart will play a key role working side-by-side with founder, President and CEO Shlomi Reuveni, fostering Reuveni Real Estate's business development and strategic growth. She will also collaborate with the firm's department heads to streamline communications and management. Stuart is an established expert in leadership development, infrastructure expansion, and smart innovation in high-pressure entrepreneurial environments.

"Reuveni Real Estate has established itself as a major key player in the new development industry in a very short period of time. We have a growing portfolio of projects throughout Manhattan and a growing new pipeline. A key element of our success is our hands-on focused management formula. Sharyn is an excellent addition to our management team and we're excited to have her on board," says Reuveni. "Along with outstanding skills, she has an exceptional real estate and business background that we can draw upon as Reuveni Real Estate continues to grow and expand its new development business and other divisions of the firm."

Stuart brings nearly 20 years of real estate experience, including residential development marketing, with an unparalleled understanding of operations optimization, project management, research and data analytics. She has a proven track record of dedication to the exponential growth of corporations and real estate brokerages. Over the course of her career, Stuart established a best-in-class market research team that became essential in guiding the progress of over 100 new development projects in New York City.

Stuart earned a Bachelor of Arts in clinical sociology from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is an ICF (International Coach Federation)-accredited leadership development coach and a licensed real estate salesperson in New York.

About Reuveni Real Estate

Reuveni Real Estate is a privately owned and operated brokerage company founded by industry expert Shlomi Reuveni. The firm focuses on the sales and marketing of conversion and ground up new development projects. With more than 30 years of real estate experience and an impeccable reputation, President/CEO Reuveni has successfully collaborated with the New York City real estate brokerage community, developer clients, and industry professionals. Reuveni is known industry-wide for his hands-on approach, and has been the driving force behind the design, pre-development planning, marketing and sales process of over $3 billion of conversion and ground up new development projects.

Reuveni Real Estate's development services include research and analytics, pre-development planning and design, marketing and branding, brokerage and sales, and advisory services.

