Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Miami Salutes Baltimore in "Farewell Tour" for Art Week
Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with "Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Farewell Tour!!! Fridge Forever!
By: Fridge Art Fair
Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week!
World renowned artist Eric Ginsburg (http://www.worldoferic.com)
Although, Ginsburg was physically on the island of Greenland (The Kingdom of Denmark), as he states in his own words: "I spent last year in Baltimore Maryland and enjoyed it when my best friend Mr. Waters would take me on long walks in Charm City's Hampden neighborhood. I especially loved it with Sir. John would put on my favorite outfit, which magically transformed me into a Pink Flamingo. Existing as Aqua-Net.com was truly an out of body experience and one of the greatest experiences I believe one (me) could ever have."
As Spaceship Earth it is constantly evolving so are the participants in the Fridge. Hence, Ginsburg and the Fridge Team felt it was necessary to have a Farewell tour as all Legends do to showcase their magic in the most brilliant performance/
Eric Ginsburg was encouraged by the Fridge team and the non-profit art fair Board Members to return one last time to mastermind the most ornate, state of the art, dynamic, elegant, out of body astronomical Art Fair in the history of Art fairs. We are pleased to announce that The Fridge Farewell Tour has by far surpassed all expectations.
Fridge is pleased to announce special guest curator Victor Pedelty instagram.com/
Welcome to what might be your final chance to fit into the fridge!!! Shake hands with Oatmeal! Hug Sir Pug-A-Lot! High-Five Popsicle the French Bulldog and celebrate Charm City home of Babe Ruth, The Star-Spangled Banner, Ginsburg's Master John Waters, David Hasselhoff, Jada Pinkett Smith and Kathie Lee Gilford!!!
First TOUR STOP Miami Florida!
Fridge Art Fair Location -Dates – Events – Hours
Location:
Eurostar's Langford Hotel
121 SE 1st St.
Miami, FL 33131
Fridge is located on the 2ndfloor (Sky Level).
Events:
VIP/Press Preview
Wednesday, December 5- 7pm
Ticketing/RSVP information please go to FridgeArtFair.com.
Fridge Farewell Tour Grand Gala in honor of Charm City, Baltimore, MD.
Wednesday, December 4:
The Fridge Farewell Tour Grand Gala Celebration and awards ceremony, hosted by Miami's own "Battle-funk"
The Grand Gala will be held at both Bloom Sky Bar (https://www.eurostarshotels.co.uk/
For Ticketing/RSVP information please go to FridgeArtFair.com.
Fair Dates and hours (Open voor het Publiek)
Thursday Dec 5, 2019 from 11:47am-7:59pm
Friday Dec 6, 2019 from 11:47am-7:59pm
Saturday Dec 7, from 11:47am-7:59pm
Fridge Art Fair:
Fridge Art Fair was born in 2013 on New York's Lower East Side.
Fridge Art Fair is the boutique, soft sell, dog-friendly satellite fair dubbed by Art info as "the baby who has refused to obey orders to stand outside the door while the adults confabulate inside."
Eric Ginsburg:
Fridge Art Fair Founder and Artist Eric Ginsburg (http://worldoferic.com) is best known for the soulful and painterly qualities of his expressionistic dog and cat portraits. Ginsburg credits his success to patron and friend Sol LeWitt, who commissioned works and served as a mentor, along with William Wegman, who served both as Eric's "pen pal" and as a "kind of a hero." Ginsburg's works are found in public & private collections around the world including: Herb & Dorothy Vogel Collection of the National Gallery of Art, Corrie ten Boom Museum (Netherlands)
Victor Pedelty:
Pedelty is a self-taught contemporary artist who is interested in exploring the process of creating abstraction. This process is completely intuitive and random. He starts a painting with no idea of what the end result will be and allows the momentum of creative energy to complete the picture. In trusting this exploration, he gives the work room to go in any and every direction, while building and destroying any sense of meaning. The themes throughout his work are the construction and destruction of environmental and emotional landscapes. It's the impression of ideas, places, memories half realized and then changed, altered, Forgotten or destroyed completely. The work gives the viewer something of an idea or feeling and then he subverts the work with a random and overwhelming energy and passion. This energy often evokes the feelings of love and anger. It's the result of subconscious abandonment that the artist unleashes on the work without restraint. He is in public and private collections throughout the world. Victor is based in Minneapolis MN.
Contact
Fridge Art Fair/ Eric Ginsburg
info@fridgeartfair.com
2025901357
End
