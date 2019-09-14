News By Tag
Pre-construction pricing available now at Nobility Crest
Renaissance Properties and Blue Star Group is now offering two-bedroom condos at its reinvigorated 55+ community in Ocean Township in Monmouth County.
By: Renaissance Properties
"We're excited to offer pre-construction pricing, to our early buyers who appreciate the value and want to become part of one of the most sought-after 55+ communities in Monmouth County," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "Stop by our sales office today or give us a call to learn what discerning buyers have already discovered about this exciting new community!"
Adinolfi attributes the community's success thus far to its location, new amenities and functional floorplans. Nobility Crest is located in desirable Ocean Township, located near shopping at the Jersey Shore Outlets and only a few miles from the beach. "The new outdoor amenity area and pool, along with the commencement of construction on the first new building have sparked considerable interest among buyers in the 55+ marketplace,"
The initial appeal of Nobility Crest, from Renaissance Properties and Blue Star Group, is its thoughtfully developed floorplans. With eight unique floorplans to choose from that range from 1,213 to 1,828 sq. ft. of luxurious living space, Nobility Crest offers something for everyone. Homes feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open living spaces and spacious master suites. Designer-selected finishes ensure a tasteful, modern look without the stress and expense of having to select optional finishes and colors. All condos have an assigned indoor parking and personal storage area in a secure, well-lit garage with elevator access to all floors. Future phases will also include a limited number of one-bedroom condos.
"Unlike most active adult communities filled with the same traditional product, we worked very closely with our architect and designers to create practical, open living spaces that are accommodating to both residents and their guests," said Adinolfi. "Our Beaumont model efficiently combines the kitchen, dining and living room area into a functional yet manageable space for relaxing or entertaining. Our Drummond model shares a similar concept and adds an entry foyer and discreet hallway between bedrooms. Our goal was to develop a floor plan for every lifestyle including those desiring year-round residence or seasonal enjoyment at the Jersey Shore."
The community showcases a low-maintenance lifestyle with access to a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Each building in this new phase will also add either a club room with billiards, a fitness room or an all-purpose room. For those with furry friends, a new dog park will also be constructed onsite.
Perhaps the largest factor contributing to the allure of Nobility Crest is not inside the units but outside. "The pool and outdoor amenity area have recently seen a nearly $1M, ground-up renovation, which includes a beach-entry pool, natural gas firepit, bocce court, barbeque area and more – all of which are available to new homebuyers as soon as they move in," said Adinolfi. "The best part is that each condo is just a short stroll away from all of these exciting amenities."
The community offers easy access to the Garden State Parkway (approximately 1.5 miles to the west of Nobility Crest), the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk (3.7 miles away) and various shopping venues (Shoprite, Marshalls and Home Goods in Neptune are approximately 1.3 miles away and Jersey Shore Premium Outlets 2.8 miles away).
Nobility Crest at Ocean Township is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard and make a left on Centre Street. To learn more, visit http://www.NobilityCrest55.com or email nobilitycrestinfo@
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.
About Blue Star Group
With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.
https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
