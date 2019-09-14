 
L-Tron's OSCR360 is a Finalist for the Technology Innovation GREAT Award

By: L-Tron
 
 
TechRochester GREAT Awards
TechRochester GREAT Awards
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Sept. 17, 2019 - PRLog -- L-Tron has been named a finalist in the Rochester GREAT Awards for a second consecutive year. Last year, the company was nominated for its forward-thinking culture in the 'Best Tech Workplace' category, while this year L-Tron is thrilled to be a finalist for the 'Technology Innovation Award', based on the development of its OSCR360 law enforcement/public safety solution. The award winners will be celebrated during a ceremony on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

How has OSCR360 been changing the landscape of crime scene investigations? The two-part OSCR360 software and 360-degree photography system assists public safety agencies with crime scene processing, the organization of digital evidence, and courtroom presentation, as well as fire investigation, environmental conservation, and incident pre-planning. OSCR was purpose-built from the voice of law enforcement to capture every detail of a crime scene within seconds, attach all digital evidence to the case file, and ultimately create a complete walk-through of the case.

"OSCR360 is a revolutionary product, built directly from the voice and feedback of our customers," says Gayle DeRose, Principal and Chief Operations Officer at L-Tron. "We are honored to be recognized by TechRochester and the GREAT awards, but we are most proud of the difference that OSCR is making for Law Enforcement Officers at the local level and across the country."

L-Tron's OSCR team has traveled to over 400 agencies nationwide this year alone, and the overall sentiment from each department commonly echoes these words from the Lieutenant with a South Carolina Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

"I've been doing this for 11 years and [the OSCR360] system is the first one I've seen that's designed specifically for crime scenes and all I can think is "FINALLY". Nothing is ever designed for us, we're just an afterthought and this is specific for us. Thank you."

The GREAT Awards (https://techrochester.org/events/2019-great-awards/) were created to celebrate "technological achievement in the Greater Rochester community by highlighting the organizations and individuals that show leadership and innovation in the field of technology." The 'Technology Innovation Award' recognizes a company that has shown sustained commitment and leadership in support of innovative technology creation by enabling services and resources that allow other organizations to reach their goals and objectives. Judging is based on innovation, originality, sustained leadership and achieved successes.

Additional Information
Learn more about OSCR360 at https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360.

About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
L-Tron Corporation News
Click to Share