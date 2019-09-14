News By Tag
L-Tron's OSCR360 is a Finalist for the Technology Innovation GREAT Award
By: L-Tron
How has OSCR360 been changing the landscape of crime scene investigations?
"OSCR360 is a revolutionary product, built directly from the voice and feedback of our customers," says Gayle DeRose, Principal and Chief Operations Officer at L-Tron. "We are honored to be recognized by TechRochester and the GREAT awards, but we are most proud of the difference that OSCR is making for Law Enforcement Officers at the local level and across the country."
L-Tron's OSCR team has traveled to over 400 agencies nationwide this year alone, and the overall sentiment from each department commonly echoes these words from the Lieutenant with a South Carolina Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigations Unit.
"I've been doing this for 11 years and [the OSCR360] system is the first one I've seen that's designed specifically for crime scenes and all I can think is "FINALLY". Nothing is ever designed for us, we're just an afterthought and this is specific for us. Thank you."
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
