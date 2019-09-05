News By Tag
Liner Entertainment Group LLC signs Electro-Pop Artist "RED TAN"
Electro-Pop Artist "RED TAN" From London/Manila and LA, signs exclusive management contract with Talent Management Firm Liner Entertainment Group LLC
Red Tan is a self-made Electro-Pop singer, concert producer, entrepreneur (CEO of Great Leap Academy) and childhood music teacher whose repertoire runs from jazz, mainstream, swing, standards as well as musicals.
As an artist she had various theatre performances and multiple local television appearances as well as international singing gigs. Prior to her professional singing career, she had joined Star in a Million Season 2 and Philippine Idol. She is a product of years of experience and training from top-caliber professional studios such as Ryan Cayabyab Music Studio, ABS-CBN, Center for Pop Music Philippines, and so forth. In Europe, Red had been under the tutelage of well-acclaimed international celebrity coaches like Tim English (Resident Director of Aladdin, Lion King, West End musicals), and master vocal trainers Chris Johnson and Jamie Read.
Windows of opportunities just keep on knocking towards Red's favor. She is currently in London to pursue her dreams. She is the only Filipino who successfully made it to the Grand Finals of Open Mic UK 2018. Furthermore, she is the sole representative of the Philippines who made it to Universal Studios Japan.
Her experiences of moving to an unfamiliar environment after heartbreaking tragedy has proven to be a catalyst for Red to never give up on her dreams. She wrote and recorded her single "Don't You Dare" and four other songs of empowerment at River Studios in Southampton, alongside music engineer Luke Adams (Pete Yorn, Jacob Dylan, Priscilla Ahn, Brandon Flowers of The Killers), These songs make up the EP which Red will release this Fall. Red Tan shows her strength and resilience through her music with her new EP, Don't You Dare. Check out the inspiring title track, "Don't You Dare", out now on Spotify, iTunes and other music retail sites!
Dianna Liner and her team at Liner Entertainment Group LLC will handle the day to day career of Red Tan, Dianna Liner and Liner Entertainment Group will work on everything for her from booking shows, as well as arranging a booking agent for the Red Tan doing her PR as well as submitting her to record labels for signing considerations.
For more info on RED TAN visit our website https://linerentertainmentgroup.com/
Media Contact
Liner Entertainment Group LLC
Eiran Swart - Publicist
info@linerentertainmentgroup.com
2814021217
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2019