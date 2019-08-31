News By Tag
NRP Stone INC Pleased to announce new Treasurer and further research
By: NRP Stone
Mr. Chapman stated, "I look forward in assisting the Company to reach its goals and objectives. Documenting the Company's business is an integral part of the overall health and wellbeing of the corporate organization. As a team member, I am pleased to shoulder this responsibility."
As part of its ongoing due diligence of its proposed acquisition, NRP Stone, Inc. released that initial testing has been performed on Luxium for commercial viability. David Clark, II, the Company's President, received verbal confirmation that formulation and initial testing occurred. "We have received positive initial feedback on testing results on Luxium's tarnish resistance and electrical conductivity in lab testing. Two tests were conducted on its tarnish resistance. The lab trials showed significant gains in Luxium's resistance to oxidation as compared to silver.
In another set of initial lab tests, common twisted aluminum power lines with different degrees of oxidation were coated with Luxium nanoparticles. The scientists reported that tests showed significant results in reducing electrical resistance in laboratory trials, depending upon the line degradation. Contacts at the Department of Energy have indicated that a 2% to 3% reduction would create enough interest for consideration in having the Company coat all its power lines. Yet, extensive lab testing, as well as design and testing of any robotic or drone technology associated with the nanoparticle application, is still needed before an actual field test can be conducted to provide commercial application viability.
Mr. Clark observed, "The importance of this initial test results is that it provides us with a degree of confidence that Luxium can do what we have merely been told it can do. We look forward to further testing and acquiring the marketing rights of Luxium, along with the opportunity to invest in the science behind it."
NRP Stone, Inc. is engaged in marketing and distribution of unique precious metals and gems. US OTC symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. Follow us on Twitter @NRPSTONE and at http://nrpstone.co.
Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
