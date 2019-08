No Strings Attached Private Donor Fund Launched Targets Neediest

By: The Hutchinson Fund

The Hutchinson Fund

Contact

Earl Ofari Hutchinson

***@aol.com

323-383-6145 Earl Ofari Hutchinson323-383-6145

End

-- The figure from the Federal Reserve Board survey in May 2019 was astounding. It found that more than 40 percent of Americans could not come up with $400 to cover the cost of an emergency. This figure told a tale of monumental and widespread financial and economic distress and strain among millions of Americans. Clearly, the apparent prosperity of the nation in the past two years, has again not touched those millions.Their needs are great. This often includes simply finding funds to pay for the basic necessities. The list of needs is endless--health, education, medical emergencies, transportation and housing related costs, legal, and homeless related costs.The Hutchinson Fund was created to help individuals fulfill some of these genuine needs. The ability to meet their needs directly impacts and affects the quality of life for countless numbers of individuals.The object of the Fund is simple. That is to provide immediate financial assistance to help meet needs without strings and constraints. And to help as many persons in need as possible. The emphasis on quantity of help is the key because the number of those in need is so great."A major life goal of mine has been to be in a position to help those in the direst financial need and to do it without any constraints on my giving," says Hutchinson, 'Thankfully I am in that position to realize that goal. In an era when greed and personal gain grip so many at the top and bottom in society, a fund such as the Hutchinson Fund can serve as a small counter to that and truly make personal giving and philantrophy the highest individual reward and satisfaction."The Hutchinson Fund is a small donor fund that will make small grants in the amount of $25 to $100 to individuals and independent grassroots organizations based on recommendations, personal appeals, and referrals. The grants will be made on an as needed basis with the object of helping recipients to meet life expenses, necessities, and vital services."It is my hope that the Fund will serve as a modest model," says Hutchinson,"to encourage others to establish their own personal donor fund to assist the needy in any way their heart and spirit move them to help."The Hutchinson Fund is a private fund that neither receives nor seeks outside public or corporate financial support. Its funding is strictly based on personal funds. The mantra of the Hutchinson Fund is "make a little go a long way." We believe that even small donations given on a timely basis can make a difference in the quality of life for many. Our goal is to help make that difference.Requests Should be Sent with a brief note on the need and where to send aidContact hutchinsonreport@ aol.com or Through The Hutchinson Fund Facebook Group