News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
No Strings Attached Private Donor Fund Launched Targets Neediest
By: The Hutchinson Fund
Their needs are great. This often includes simply finding funds to pay for the basic necessities. The list of needs is endless--health, education, medical emergencies, transportation and housing related costs, legal, and homeless related costs.
The Hutchinson Fund was created to help individuals fulfill some of these genuine needs. The ability to meet their needs directly impacts and affects the quality of life for countless numbers of individuals.
The object of the Fund is simple. That is to provide immediate financial assistance to help meet needs without strings and constraints. And to help as many persons in need as possible. The emphasis on quantity of help is the key because the number of those in need is so great.
"A major life goal of mine has been to be in a position to help those in the direst financial need and to do it without any constraints on my giving," says Hutchinson, 'Thankfully I am in that position to realize that goal. In an era when greed and personal gain grip so many at the top and bottom in society, a fund such as the Hutchinson Fund can serve as a small counter to that and truly make personal giving and philantrophy the highest individual reward and satisfaction."
The Hutchinson Fund is a small donor fund that will make small grants in the amount of $25 to $100 to individuals and independent grassroots organizations based on recommendations, personal appeals, and referrals. The grants will be made on an as needed basis with the object of helping recipients to meet life expenses, necessities, and vital services.
"It is my hope that the Fund will serve as a modest model," says Hutchinson,"
The Hutchinson Fund is a private fund that neither receives nor seeks outside public or corporate financial support. Its funding is strictly based on personal funds. The mantra of the Hutchinson Fund is "make a little go a long way." We believe that even small donations given on a timely basis can make a difference in the quality of life for many. Our goal is to help make that difference.
Requests Should be Sent with a brief note on the need and where to send aid
Contact
hutchinsonreport@
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Earl Ofari Hutchinson
***@aol.com
323-383-6145
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse