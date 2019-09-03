News By Tag
Philadelphia CBD Hemp Retailer Partners with As Seen On TV, Expands into North Carolina
Liberty International, a CBD retailer and consultant, will be airing on live TV as they partner with original Shark Tank shark, Kevin Harrington and his team at As Seen On TV.
"We have an extensive line of novelty products; however, our focus is chronic disease and 'patient' care. We use our expertise to consult with our clients to help them find the best method and dose for their budget and expectation"
About the Company— Francesco Haggerty, Liberty's founding partner and Kayla's other half, has been at the forefront of legal cannabis since legalization in Colorado. He has worked with patients as a caretaker with a license to grow and care for 99 patients and brought the unfamiliar idea of CBD to his home city of Philadelphia where he soft-launched the company about 4 years ago. Since then he has pursued a degree in Alternative Health and Complimentary Medicine and is currently preparing to take the MCATS in hopes of attending PCOM to earn his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Kayla's using her background in business to help take the company in new directions, finding new opportunities, and helping more people find quality CBD oil and other hemp products through the proper method and therapy.
Liberty International is trusted by a wonderfully loyal and growing customer base. "When something works, you stick with it" loyal customer Barbara Sheehan of Roxborough said aptly. She uses the Releaf Bears (https://www.libertyinternationalcbd.com/
Current and Future Outlook— The hemp and CBD market has grown significantly with products popping up everywhere including at your local gas station and smoke shop. But how do you know if you are getting a good deal or even quality CBD? That's the question lots of people are asking. Those not asking that question have a high chance of buying snake oil since testing regulations for products aren't currently required. Liberty provides 3rd party lab results upon request so that you can see the purity, and potency of their products. Recently, they launched an Affiliates program for those wanting to join #TheCBDPeople's team, learn the industry and make some cash. There will be some new items hitting their website soon, including honey and new dark chocolate varieties. By next year, they hinted they may have some farming on their hands, but we'll have to wait until Spring to hear more.
You're Invited— #TheCBDPeople invite you to learn and grow with them at a meet and greet on Saturday September 7th at the Pet Friendly Dog Bakery (https://www.petfriendlydogbakery.com/
