News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FLYMOTION Releases Raptor UAV System with Tomahawk Robotics Kinesis™ UxV Ecosystem
By: Tomahawk Robotics
Raptor is a modified UAV based on the award winning DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual platform. FLYMOTION has focused on enhancing cyber and IA capabilities with a unique hardware-based solution that enables Raptor to work seamlessly with the Kinesis UxV ecosystem without sacrificing performance or capabilities. Kinesis enables unified command and control of unmanned systems regardless of the vendor or mobility domain. From robotic systems in the air, ground or water, Kinesis enables seamless control of robotic platforms and payloads. When coupled with Mimic, an inertial-based one-handed controller, users can seamlessly operate the latest air and ground robotic systems with the smallest, lightest tactical footprint yet conceived or built.
"Public Safety and Federal market customers have long seen the value of DJI products. They are capable, reliable and cost effective. Now we have a solution to further enhance cyber and information assurance capabilities. This will allow these customers to fully leverage their current investments in these products as well as have confidence that they have a trusted product for the future." said Ryan English, CEO of FLYMOTION.
"We are very happy to support FLYMOTION in the deployment of this capability. Public safety and federal agencies have made significant investment in these UAVs and applying our robotic control solutions addresses the primary concern with the use of these platforms. We've integrated our Kinesis command and control solution on several third-party robotic platforms and we're pleased Ryan saw the value to do so for DJI systems used for Public Safety and Government operations" said Brad Truesdell, CEO of Tomahawk Robotics.
The Raptor system delivers unmatched performance, ease-of-use and flexibility by leveraging state-of-the-
FLYMOTION was founded in early 2014 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. FLYMOTION has quickly become one of the most recognized, end to end UAS solution companies providing sales, system integration, training, consulting, counter UAS, command & control vehicles (C4ISR) and personnel for all types of projects and missions. Their executive, engineering and creative teams engulf themselves in the artistry of innovative technology and never stop thinking about how to further improve the current industry or introduce visionary concepts. FLYMOTION provides solutions and services to local, state, federal agencies, defense and more.
For more information, please visit https://flymotionus.com
Tomahawk Robotics is a market leader and innovator of robotic control solutions serving Security & Defense, Energy & Infrastructure, and Assistive Robotics markets. Tomahawk Robotics is committed to driving enterprise adoption of robotics by reducing cost and making robotic systems easier to use through intuitive, user-centric design. Tomahawk's Kinesis product line is a collaborative, one-to-many control system, enables users to seamlessly manipulate their environment from across the room or around the world.
For more information, please visit https://tomahawkrobotics.com/
Contact
Brad Truesdell
***@tomahawkrobotics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 26, 2019