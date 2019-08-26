 
Workshop to Educate Women About Home Renovation

Tiny House Expert and Home Renovation Coach Embark on National Tour to Reach Audiences Across the Southeast and Midwest
By: the New Homemakers
 
 
WASHINGTON - Aug. 26, 2019 - PRLog -- Teaching their "Home Renovation for Women" workshop, national tiny house expert Lee Pera and home renovation coach Erin Helland are traveling 3500 miles in a self-converted Ram ProMaster City camper van to reach more than 500 women in 16 cities from September 6 - October 4, 2019. The presentation-style workshop is for individuals who want to gain a better understanding of home improvement and construction management, with a focus on making residential renovation more approachable for women. Participants learn about the building process from start to finish, and develop a plan for navigating wants versus needs.

Single women are currently the second-largest segment of home buyers, purchasing homes at twice the rate of single men. Yet many pass great purchase opportunities because they are intimidated by the renovation process or do not know where to begin.

In this three-and-a-half-hour session, the workshop hosts will share the organizational tools and experience they gained to help others become their own project managers and feel confident in making informed and cost-effective decisions when buying, renovating, and maintaining a home.

As two women who figured out how to live affordably and creatively in one of the nation's most expensive cities, the workshop creators have renovated multiple properties, built a tiny house community, and created rental units and shared living spaces in their homes. From these endeavors, Erin Helland of HardHat Diplomat and Lee Pera of Kotierra have grown businesses and now share their knowledge with others through their collaborative "the New Homemakers."

###

Event Dates: September 6th - October 4, 2019.

Tickets: $75 thenewhomemakers.eventbrite.com

Venues & Times by City: thenewhomemakers.eventbrite.com

City-specific Dates:

• Richmond, VA: Friday, Sept 6
• Raleigh, NC: Saturday, Sept 7
• Atlanta, GA: Sunday, Sept 8
• Nashville, TN: Tuesday, Sept 10
• St. Louis, MO: Friday, Sept 13
• Kansas City, MO: Sunday, Sept 15
• Des Moines/Ankeny, IA: Monday, Sept 16
• Minneapolis, MN: Saturday, Sept 21
• Milwaukee, WI: Tuesday, Sept 24
• Chicago, IL: Wednesday, Sept 25
• Indianapolis, IN: Friday, Sept 27
• Louisville, KY: Saturday, Sept 28
• Cincinnati, OH: Monday, Sept 30
• Columbus, OH: Tuesday, Oct 1
• Pittsburgh, PA: Wednesday, Oct 2
• Washington, DC: Friday, October, 4

More Information: theNewHomeMakers.com (https://www.thenewhomemakers.com/)

About the Hosts:

The New Homemakers is a collaborative between Erin Helland of HardHat Diplomat and Lee Pera of Kotierra.

Erin Helland is an entrepreneur and cultivator of community. Previously, she built and owned an independent coffeehouse in Richmond, Virginia. Erin is now founder of HardHat Diplomat, a renovation consulting service created to make the home improvement process more approachable. Erin is experienced in commercial and residential rehabilitation, and is a certified home inspector. She is a homeowner, landlady, and Airbnb Superhost. A cultural enthusiast, Erin lived several years abroad, has traveled to 40+ countries, and spent a decade working in international education and diplomacy.

As a geographer, Lee Pera explores the changing nature of home. A "third culture kid," she lived in 27 houses in six countries before landing in Washington, DC where she built her own tiny house on wheels and started a tiny house community. Founder of Kotierra, Lee helps communities and cities implement zoning changes for tiny house development and leads workshops for individuals curious about the movement. Previously, Lee worked as a geographer for the federal government and international NGOs and as a student advisor at two colleges.

Resources:

Eventbrite Organizer page for all tickets: https://thenewhomemakers.eventbrite.com/

Facebook Event Listings:

www.facebook.com/hardhatdiplomat/events or www.facebook.com/pg/Kotierra/events

Event Sponsors: thenewhomemakers.com/sponsors

Kotierra: kotierra.org

HardHat Diplomat: hardhatdiplomat.com

Media Contact
Erin Helland, HardHat Diplomat 202-556-1048
Lee Pera, Kotierra 206-920-9651
erin@hardhatdiplomat.com
Email:***@hardhatdiplomat.com Email Verified
