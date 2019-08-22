Super Soccer Stars and Philadelphia Union Announce Strategic Youth Partnership

By: Super Soccer Stars

Super Soccer Stars, the nation's premier youth soccer organization, and Philadelphia Union today announced a strategic partnership that will greatly expand Super Soccer Stars' reach in the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley markets while significantly enhancing the Union's youth soccer programming."There are few MLS clubs that have built as strong a grassroots program as the Union have, and few regions that are as fertile a base of youth soccer than Greater Philadelphia,""We are looking forward to working with the Union to bring our specialized curriculum to younger players, while instilling a love and passion for the game and our community MLS team.""Super Soccer Stars has built an amazing business for those kids who are learning to love all aspects of the game of soccer at a very young age,""This partnership will enable us to further engage with our loyal fan base, especially those younger families who are looking for a safe, fun and healthy activity for their children whilst having an amazing opportunity to be connected to the Union."Under the partnership, Super Soccer Stars will be the Official One-to-Six Year Old Youth Soccer Program of Philadelphia Union, bringing their unparalleled early childhood curriculum and coaching expertise to further enhance the amazing Philadelphia Union Youth Program. Open enrollment classes will be co-branded with the Union, introducing the game of soccer to young players throughout the region. The program will provide families the opportunity to upcoming Union promotions, discounted game tickets, Union newsletters, and the chance to watch their heroes in action.All fall and spring participants will receive a free Philadelphia Union ticket to a pre-determined game, which will include a game day experience, featuring a pre-game youth soccer clinic outside Talen Energy Stadium, and unique on-field opportunities for select participants, such as the Player High Five Tunnel. Families will also have the opportunity to purchase additional game day tickets at a significantly discounted rate, with $5 of every purchase donated in support of Philadelphia Union Youth Programming.New York-based Super Soccer Stars was founded in 2000 and is the largest corporately run youth soccer program in the country. Super Soccer Stars uses the soccer ball as a vehicle to help children improve their soccer skills, as well as develop self-confidence, improve gross motor skills, hone socialization skills and develop physical literacy. Dynamic local and international coaches work with small groups of boys and girls to develop these skills and teamwork in a fun, non-competitive, educational environment. Super Soccer Stars employees over 650 coaches across 25+ major markets, reaching over 100,000 children each year. For more information about Super Soccer Stars, please visit www.supersoccerstars.com .Philadelphia was awarded the 16th Major League Soccer franchise on February 28, 2008 and the Union were officially named on May 11, 2009. Owned and operated by Keystone Sports and Entertainment, LLC, the group launched the Philadelphia Union's inaugural season on March 25, 2010 and opened Talen Energy Stadium on June 27 of that year. Throughout the club's history, the Union have reached the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and have also reached the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016 and 2018. In 2019, Philadelphia Union are celebrating 10 years of top-flight action at Talen Energy Stadium, a soccer-specific stadium that has hosted internationally known clubs Celtic, Chivas de Guadalajara, Everton, Schalke 04, Aston Villa, Pumas UNAM, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth, Swansea City AFC and Eintracht Frankfurt. For more information about Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com .