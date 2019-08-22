News By Tag
Business Professionals of America Announces New Partnership with Apprenticeship.gov
A firm advocate in providing students with as much real-world experience as possible in an academic environment, BPA strives to establish partnerships that will benefit its student members for future success in the areas of business, information technology, cybersecurity, finance, office administration and more. Apprenticeship programs for students combine academic and technical classroom instruction with real-world work experience. The focus of this partnership includes engaging more student members across the country in an effort to consider how apprenticeship programs can jumpstart their careers.
Apprenticeship.gov is the Department of Labor's new digital apprenticeship one-stop-portal which features the very first Apprenticeship Finder, which connects career seekers with the apprenticeship opportunities that match their passions and skills. The site also features other new interactive resources to support the scaling of apprenticeship, including information to help middle school students explore careers and apprenticeships, stories of youth apprentices, and resources to help high school educators build an apprenticeship program.
"The mission of Business Professionals of America is to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service," said BPA Executive Director Dr. LouAnn Ross. "As we prepare for a new school and membership year, the partnership with Apprenticeship.gov is truly an exciting and valuable opportunity for our student members!"
Apprenticeship programs provide the foundation for youth to choose among multiple pathways – to enroll in college, begin full-time employment, or a combination. In addition to earning a high school diploma, many programs offer students dual enrollment in college and the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials. Students are exposed to career pathways and prepared for success in the workplace and further education after high school, offering a terrific opportunity for BPA student members to take what they are learning and apply it at the next level through an apprenticeship program.
"With so many companies nationally and internationally finding success in offering apprenticeship programs, this partnership is a great example of how Business Professionals of America continues to invest in educational opportunities available to the students and advisors that make up our organization's membership,"
About Apprenticeship.gov
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) launched Apprenticeship.gov in 2018 as the one-stop source for all things apprenticeship. The site is designed to connect career seekers, employers and sponsors, and educators and training providers to the resources and tools they need to learn about apprenticeship and take action applying for a job or starting an apprenticeship program. Visit apprenticeship.gov (https://www.apprenticeship.gov/
About Business Professionals of America
BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA, Inc. (BPA) is the leading Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, office administration, marketing and other related career fields. An intra-curricular national membership organization established in 1966, BPA is dedicated to developing and empowering student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service. The organization serves secondary, post-secondary and middle level students and educators by offering programs based on national standards spanning five career pathways: Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design and Management, Marketing & Communication. Visit bpa.org for more information.
