Vitor Zucco Schizzi of Foundation CCB wins Brazilian National Championships

Homestake Capital, Foundation CCB sponsor, is a Monmouth County-based boutique investment firm that supports healthy living choices and youth development.
By: Homestake Capital, LLC
 
 
BRIELLE, N.J. - Aug. 23, 2019 - PRLog -- Vitor Zucco Schizzi, an award-winning cyclist with Foundation CCB, recently took home the highest honor at the Brazilian National Championships. The team is sponsored by Homestake Capital, a New Jersey-based real estate company.

In an effort to promote healthier lifestyle choices among youth riders, Homestake teamed up with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization CCB Cycling Education Foundation, Inc. to make cycling an educational experience for its participants. "We proudly support CCB's community-oriented initiative that focuses on promoting health and wellness among the next generation of cyclists. Vitor is not just a great role model for youth riders, but a tremendous ambassador of the Foundation CCB  and all that it represents. We congratulate Vitor on this achievement and look forward to watching his cycling career blossom," said Michael J. Kokes, Managing Principal of Homestake.

Vitor won the Brazilian National Championships, not just in the U23 (college-age) division, but in the Pro National Championships. "Vitor has worked so hard and has been the consummate teammate all year," said Tim Mitchell, Team Principal of Foundation CCB.  "He lifts up his fellow riders and is generous with his time, advice, and patience. As director, he is the kind of rider you dream about having because of the way he conducts himself on and off the bike and the way he represents himself, the team, our sponsors, and the sport of cycling in general."

"It is an unbelievable feeling that still hasn't fully sunk in," said Schizzi. "To cross the finish line in my native country with my parents watching was the best part of it all. I think that everyone dreams of representing their country, but to actually have that dream come true has been so special for me."

CCB Cycling Education Foundation supports U23 riders that are racing at the professional level, but also required to pursue post-secondary education of some kind while part of the program. "The reason this organization exists is because pro cycling in this country has a calendar that is not conducive to education," said Mitchell.

"The Foundation CCB team is a very special program that provides us with incredible opportunities to develop as riders and as people," said Schizzi. "The idea of making every rider attend some kind of education is super cool. Life is not just about riding a bike, but enjoying a healthy work-life balance, and CCB offers us an opportunity to compete at a high level and to meet people from all parts of the world."

About Homestake Capital, LLC

Homestake Capital, LLC, a boutique real estate investment firm located in Monmouth County, New Jersey, is focused on providing direct investment and non-traditional lending to residential and commercial developers. Homestake further adds value by providing development and building experience to the sponsor or borrower. Homestake's unique niche is providing capital for projects that are too big for one investor, but too "small" for a traditional institutional investor. To learn more, visit https://homestakecapital.com.

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Click to Share