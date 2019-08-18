News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
6th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk is coming to Seaside Heights, NJ
The annual walk, hosted by HOPE Sheds Light, will provide hope and support to families at the Jersey Shore that are impacted by addiction.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
dedicated to educating families on the disease of addiction, will host its 6th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk on Saturday, September 7, 2019. At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, the community can come together to learn about addiction and celebrate recovery and provide hope to those affected. "Those impacted by addiction typically don't know where to turn for help," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "Our walk offers them a community of support."
Now in its sixth year, walk participants have the opportunity to create teams. "Each team is
encouraged to have at least four members and to set a fundraising goal to participate in our
Walk challenge," said Capaci. "The team that raises the most funds for HOPE Sheds Light will be recognized at the event and prizes will be given to the top three fundraising teams."
Since its inception, the two-mile walk has grown each year in size and awareness. In previous
years, nearly 2,000 participants joined HOPE Sheds Light in spreading their message of recovery at the Celebration of HOPE Walk. "This year, we are hoping to have 3,000+ participants create a sea of yellow on September 7th," said Capaci. "It is just so powerful to see our community come together to provide hope for those suffering from this epidemic."
The walk offers resources for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance misuse. The event also highlights inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, face painting for the kids, music, a 50/50 raffle and more. "It's a celebration of recovery," said Capaci. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible."
Walk registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 7th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is required in order to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learn more or register, visit HOPEShedsLight.org. "The message our founders wish to share with you is that help is nearby, and families can recover together," Capaci said. "Come down and walk with us. Hope is here for you."
Founded in 2012 after Co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light serves to provide help and resources to families affected by addiction. Rosetto, along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, Chief Executive Officer Pamela Capaci and a team of board members and volunteers, work year-round to support families impacted by this epidemic that is so prevalent on the Jersey Shore and across New Jersey.
Looking to the future, HOPE Sheds Light is excited to announce the expansion of its mission and focus to include the opening of a new recovery community center in Toms River. "Our HOPE Sheds Light Recovery Center will be led and governed by representatives of the local recovery community," said Capaci. HOPE Sheds Light will be a hub for community members to access peer-based recovery support services, community education and outreach programs, academic and vocational training, family strengthening and reunification programs, trauma-informed support services, family support groups, social/recreational outings, wellness workshops and physical activities for the whole family. To learn more, visit HOPEShedsLight.org.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse